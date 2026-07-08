Red Wings Linked with $7 Million Patrick Kane Replacement

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman still has plenty of work to do this summer. So far, the top exec has brought in Viktor Arvidsson, Keegan Kolesar, and backup goalie Daniil Tarasov. Arvidsson should provide an offensive boost to Detroit’s top six, while Kolesar gives the roster some much-needed physicality.

Despite these moves, there are lingering questions regarding the futures of Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane. Larkin is still expected to be dealt even though he has not yet expanded his trade wish list. Kane, on the other hand, is currently an unrestricted free agent and has been linked with the Buffalo Sabres. While the future Hall of Famer could still return to Detroit, he remains unsigned for now.

Assuming Kane opts to join another team, the Red Wings have to look at other options. The Athletic’s Max Bultman believes that Yzerman and Detroit could pivot to Eeli Tolvanen in this scenario. As the reporter points out, the fellow winger is a decade younger than Kane and scored 20+ goals for the Seattle Kraken just a year ago. The Finn most recently posted 36 points in 78 games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Bultman is not the only one to link Tolvanen with the Detroit Red Wings. Tristin McKinstry from ClutchPoints and the guys from The Grind Line Podcast also recently urged Detroit to target the soon-to-be former Kraken star. The winger’s combination of offense and forechecking (424 hits over the last two seasons) could be a fairly significant asset for Yzerman.

Detroit Red Wings Can Easily Afford to Reward Eeli Tolvanen With Suitable Contract

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently ranked Tolvanen as the 25th-best NHL unrestricted free agent this summer. Johnston points out that while the Finn is only 5’10”, he can play both wings and even chip in on the power play. The forward had five goals on the man advantage this past season and has 19 power-play goals during his career. The NHL insider predicts that Tolvanen will earn a new contract in the neighborhood of two years, $3.7 million AAV.

If this is the case, the Detroit Red Wings could quite easily afford the deal. According to Puckpedia.com, Detroit has nearly $19 million in projected cap space. This is currently the fourth-most available funds in the league. The Red Wings would significantly increase this figure even further if they offload Larkin and his $8.7 million AAV deal in the coming weeks.

Yzerman and the Red Wings are seemingly waiting to see what Kane does before making a big decision. Ansar Khan recently revealed that Detroit still has an offer on the table for the veteran forward. Kane, however, has resisted accepting the deal, and it remains to be seen how the Larkin situation is affecting his decision.

Detroit’s Young Players Need to Step Up

While Bultman is one of several reporters linking Tolvanen with the Detroit Red Wings, the beat writer also suggests that the club’s youngsters have to step up during the 2026-27 campaign. Marco Kasper and Emmitt Finnie are expected to contribute more for Detroit this coming season.

The young forward duo combined to post 49 points this past year. Kasper endured a sophomore slump in 2025-26, while Finnie showed glimpses of success during his 30-point rookie campaign. Potentially replacing Kane will be tough, but Yzerman and Co. hope these highly rated young forwards can break through as soon as possible to help soften the blow.