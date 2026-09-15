Red Wings Owner Reveals Plan for $69 Million Star on Trade Block

Detroit Red Wings owner Christopher Ilitch has made interesting comments regarding the future of Dylan Larkin. Detroit’s now-former captain previously requested a trade earlier this summer. While the forward has supplied the Red Wings with a short list of potential destinations, a deal has not been worked out.

Because of the delay, it was recently revealed that Larkin will report to Detroit’s training camp. Nevertheless, the veteran has been stripped of captaincy by the club. While getting the star back in the mix is good news for the Red Wings, he remains on the trade block. Now, however, Ilitch has hinted that the center could stay in Detroit for the entire season.

In a sprawling new interview with Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News, the Detroit Red Wings owner claimed that Larkin “could be here all year.” Ilitch also claimed that the team’s decision to name a new captain will be up to their new president of hockey operations and general manager. For now, Detroit has named Shawn Horcoff as interim GM.

The reporter then followed up by asking Ilitch if he worries about fan reaction to welcoming the star back to the team. “I can’t control that,” replied the owner. “All I can do is say Dylan Larkin is under contract. He’s a Red Wing. He’s coming back to our camp to play for our team this year. We’re going to do everything we can to support Dylan and ensure he’s able to reach his full potential.”

Dylan Larkin’s Play Should Determine How Detroit Red Wings Fans Welcome Him Back

Although Ilitch is calm about welcoming Larkin back into the team, fans are not expected to be so hospitable. After all, the Michigan native essentially wanted to bail on his team while he was captain during a particularly tough time. Despite this, the center’s play will ultimately decide how the fanbase reacts to the situation. If the forward gets off to a strong start, he should begin to gain more support inside the arena.

Larkin’s teammates, on the other hand, are likely to back their former captain right away. Alex DeBrincat praised his teammate during a recent interview. The winger also proclaimed that he wants to remain with the Detroit Red Wings amid contract extension negotiations. As Ilitch points out, Larkin is under contract for the foreseeable future after signing an eight-year, $69.6 million contract in 2023.

Detroit is Sticking to Star Center’s Asking Price

If Larkin still wants to leave the Detroit Red Wings, he may have to expand his trade list. So far, the forward is willing to join the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, or Dallas Stars. Minnesota, however, is the only team to register serious interest in the veteran. The Wild have not been able to make a suitable offer to Detroit, though.

While the center could still be open to a move out of town, Ilitch did mention Larkin playing with Detroit for the year two separate times. It seems as if the Red Wings will not bend on their relatively steep asking price for the forward. The American star has 285 points in his last 304 games with the only NHL team he has played for.