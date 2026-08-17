Red Wings Linked to Trading $45.5 Million Star Defenseman

The Detroit Red Wings are headed towards an important period in the organization’s history. Dylan Larkin’s future with the club obviously headlines a fairly lengthy list of situations that need to be addressed. The team’s captain previously requested a trade, and he is currently in a standoff with the Red Wings brass. Team officials also need to find a new general manager after firing Steve Yzerman.

On top of this, Detroit has several key players set to enter their final year under contract. Alex DeBrincat is widely regarded as the top player in this particular list. After all, the forward led all Red Wings players in goals and points during the 2025-26 season. However, Justin Faulk, John Gibson, Andrew Copp, and Daniil Tarasov are also set to become unrestricted free agents next summer.

Detroit Hockey Now’s Max Smith is hinting that the Red Wings could soon look to trade Faulk. Outside of DeBrincat, the defenseman currently makes the most money of these pending free agents. The veteran will enter the final season of his seven-year, $45.5 million ($6.5 million AAV) contract. Assuming the Detroit Red Wings do not take a step forward in 2026-27, offloading him would make sense.

According to Smith, Detroit’s impressive depth of young blueliners could factor in the team’s decision regarding Faulk. “With Axel Sandin-Pellikka waiting in the wings, the team could afford to move off [Faulk’s] contract for a return more suited to the team’s future roster needs,” claims the writer. Sandin-Pellikka is currently expected to feature on the third line for the Red Wings this coming season.

Detroit Red Wings Have to Sort out Futures of Justin Faulk, John Gibson

While the Detroit Red Wings could let go of Faulk, Gibson may earn another short-term deal with the club. The veteran goaltender had a solid last year, posting a 2.72 GAA and .901 save rate. Detroit does have Trey Augustine waiting in the wings to eventually supplant Gibson. The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler recently ranked the former Michigan State star as the organization’s number two prospect.

Nevertheless, the youngster only has two AHL games under his belt and may not be ready to take command of Detroit’s starter’s crease in 2027. Instead, Augustine could be better served being Gibson’s backup after a full season in the minor leagues. If so, Tarasov would likely depart the Red Wings after just one season.

Money, however, should not be a major concern for the Detroit Red Wings when making these specific decisions. According to PuckPedia.com, the club currently has over $19 million in projected cap space. No other NHL team has more funds to work with than Detroit. This figure would also significantly increase if Larkin is dealt.

Slow Start to Season Could Seal Faulk’s Fate in Detroit

Faulk’s future with the Detroit Red Wings could very well be determined by how the team starts off the 2026-27 campaign. A slow start may seal the defenseman’s fate at the club. Larkin’s situation could also affect how Detroit deals with Faulk.

At the moment, the Red Wings want a similar player as their captain in return if they are to trade him. The team does not want to endure a full rebuild. If Larkin is adamant about leaving, Detroit may end up bending on their demands, though. Bringing in young assets for the forward could signify a similar deal for Faulk.