Red Wings Land Former Bruins Star Forward on Multi-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings are signing former Boston Bruins star Viktor Arvidsson. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan initially broke the news that Detroit and general manager Steve Yzerman were interested in targeting the forward. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman then followed up the report by claiming that a deal was done between the two sides.

According to Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings are giving Arvidsson a two-year, $10 million ($5 million AAV) contract. The move gives the veteran forward a slight pay raise compared to his previous deal. Boston previously paid the winger $4 million annually after acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers in July 2025. The Bruins gave up a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to have Arvidsson for one season.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently ranked Arvidsson as the 14th-best NHL unrestricted free agent in the market. Johnston predicted that the veteran forward would grab a contract in the neighborhood of two years, $9.8 million. The prediction has proved to be fairly accurate. Detroit will likely now place Arvidsson on the left side of one of their top two lines.

Note: This article will be updated as more information surfaces.