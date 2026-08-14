Red Wings Owner’s Hesitancy Cost the Club $41.5 Million Star Duo

Former Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman received heat during his time with the club for being too conservative. In fact, captain Dylan Larkin even questioned the club’s decision not to make any moves at the 2025 trade deadline. The lack of impactful acquisitions was a major factor in Larkin’s decision to request a trade this summer.

While the criticism regarding Yzerman’s decisions as GM is valid, there appears to be more to the story. Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Detroit owner Christopher Ilitch’s hesitations to sign off on big deals cost the club two specific signings. According to the reporter, the Detroit Red Wings would have brought in Steven Stamkos in 2024 and Anthony Mantha this summer if Ilitch agreed to the moves in time.

“According to a person of knowledge of the situation, Ilitch’s hesitation in approving big signings cost the Wings two big signings: Steven Stamkos in 2024, and, on the same day Yzerman’s removal was announced, assistant GM Shawn Horcoff had a deal in place with Anthony Mantha, but it fell through while Ilitch deliberated,” writes Monarrez.

Stamkos eventually joined the Nashville Predators two summers ago on a four-year, $32 million ($8 million AAV) deal. The veteran forward started fairly slowly in Nashville, but recorded 66 points in 82 games last season. Mantha is coming off a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in which he posted 33 goals and 64 total points. The fellow forward was initially drafted by the Red Wings in 2013.

Detroit Red Wings Would Look Different with Steven Stamkos, Anthony Mantha

The Detroit Red Wings’ decision not to match Nashville’s massive offer for Stamkos in 2024 may be forgivable. After all, the deal was seen by some as a slight overpay at the time. Nevertheless, the future Hall of Famer would be a nice addition to Detroit’s forward group right now. Stamkos’s 42 goals during the 2025-26 campaign would have led all Red Wings players.

Detroit fumbling Mantha this summer is also frustrating for Red Wings fans. Not only did the forward prove to be incredibly important in Pittsburgh, but his current contract is very manageable. The veteran opted to sign with the New Jersey Devils on a two-year, $9.5 million ($4.75 million AAV) deal. According to PuckPedia.com, the Detroit Red Wings have over $19 million in projected cap space. No other NHL team has more money to work with at the moment.

Detroit’s Lack of Decisiveness Likely Affected Larkin

Ilitch’s hesitation to approve these two deals could have helped create a domino effect regarding Larkin’s situation. Would the Detroit Red Wings be in a better place if they signed Stamkos and/or Mantha? Almost certainly. Being more aggressive in the market would have shown the captain that the club is serious about winning. That’s undoubtedly a major factor in Larkin’s recent decision.

There is, however, still hope inside Detroit that the captain could return to the team this coming season. In fact, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News recently revealed that Larkin is expected to report to training camp if he is not traded. At the moment, the star forward is only willing to go to three or four specific teams. It seems increasingly likely that he will have to expand on this list if he truly wants to leave the Detroit Red Wings.