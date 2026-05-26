Red Wings Expected to Target 29-Goal Scorer in Summer

The Detroit Red Wings are expected to be aggressive this summer in overhauling their roster. Following the team’s disappointing 2025-26 season, general manager Steve Yzerman made it clear that changes are coming. Yzerman even told reporters on April 23 that Detroit “needs better players” moving forward.

At the moment, the Red Wings do have several positional needs. Nevertheless, a top-line left winger and quality center are likely the focal points for Yzerman and Co. Although the 2026 free agency class is fairly weak, Bobby McMann would be the most logical target for Detroit. The Athletic’s Max Bultman even included the Seattle Kraken forward in his top summer scenario for the Red Wings.

According to the reporter, McMann would be a solid fit in Detroit for several reasons. “In McMann, Detroit would be adding a player who scored 29 goals last season between the Maple Leafs and Kraken, with 99th-percentile speed according to NHL EDGE, and who is willing to lay the body at 6 feet, 2 inches,” writes Bultman. “That all sounds like a pretty good complement to Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond…”

Bultman’s colleague, Chris Johnston, previously ranked McMann as the eighth-best summer free agent. However, he has since moved up a spot after Charlie Coyle, another Red Wings target, opted to re-sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets. McMann is considered the top left winger in this year’s free agent class.

Bobby McMann Would Boost the Detroit Red Wings in Multiple Ways

The Detroit Red Wings only had two players on the roster in 2025-26 to score more than 25 goals. Adding McMann would certainly boost the team’s offense moving forward, something that Yzerman needs to address. Detroit ranked 22nd in the NHL during the most recent campaign with just 239 total goals. Only one team, the Los Angeles Kings, scored fewer goals and still made the playoffs.

Along with his offense, McMann can also be useful without the puck. As Bultman hinted at, the veteran forward is not afraid to hit opposing players. In fact, the winger racked up 165 hits between Toronto and Seattle in 2025-26. Only one Detroit forward, Marco Kasper, reached this figure with the Red Wings.

Brian Fisher and Scott Bentley on the Locked on Red Wings podcast recently discussed McMann’s fit in Detroit as well. Bentley specifically claimed that the Red Wings “desperately need a top-line left winger.” He also pointed out that bringing in McMann would keep veterans Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat on the same line together. This is, of course, assuming Detroit re-signs Kane this summer.

Detroit has the Money to Reward McMann

Bultman is predicting that the Detroit Red Wings would give McMann a four-year, $24 million ($6 million AAV) contract. If so, it would represent a significant pay raise for the forward. McMann’s recent AAV was just $1.35 million. Nevertheless, the guesstimate would seem to be fair considering the veteran’s solid play in recent years.

According to Puckpedia.com, the Red Wings have just under $33 million in projected cap space heading towards the 2026-27 season. Potentially signing McMann at this figure would still leave Detroit enough money to address other needs. If the Red Wings can grab McMann, bringing in an additional center would likely be the next move for Yzerman.