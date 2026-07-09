Red Wings Attempt to Land $42 Million Forward in Larkin Trade

The Detroit Red Wings continue to try to find a trade partner in a deal involving Dylan Larkin. Detroit’s captain previously shocked many around the NHL by requesting a move out of town. At the time, Larkin supplied Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman with three teams where he would like to play next. This short list included the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights.

Yzerman, however, has not been able to strike a deal with any of these three clubs. As a result, Detroit would like Larkin to expand on his next preferred destination. According to NHL reporter Ansar Khan, the Red Wings captain has added the Dallas Stars to his list. Not only has Khan revealed the update, but the reporter also claims that Yzerman asked Dallas for Wyatt Johnston in a deal for Larkin.

To no surprise, the Stars quickly rejected the request from the Detroit Red Wings. As Khan points out, Johnston is nearly seven years younger than Larkin and recently posted 45 goals and 41 assists in 2025-26. Both of these figures were higher than the Detroit captain recorded. Larkin grabbed 34 goals and 33 assists in the most recent campaign, his lowest point total since the COVID season.

On top of his impressive point total, Johnston’s contract is also very team-friendly. The 23-year-old star previously signed a five-year, $42 million deal with Dallas in March 2025. His $8.4 million AAV is slightly lower than Larkin’s contract with the Detroit Red Wings. While the two salaries would have essentially offset each other, Johnston is currently outperforming the veteran Larkin.

Detroit Red Wings Passed on Wyatt Johnston at 2021 NHL Draft

Interestingly enough, the Detroit Red Wings could have selected Johnston in the 2021 NHL draft. Yzerman, however, traded up in the first round with Dallas to pick goaltender Sebastian Cossa at number 15. The Stars, on the other hand, used the 23rd overall selection to grab Johnston. Detroit recently traded Cossa to the Utah Mammoth for a 2026 first-round pick.

While Larkin remains with the Red Wings, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman does not believe he will start the 2026-27 season in Detroit. The team captain, however, may have to further expand on his trade wish list. As Friedman points out, Leo Carlsson’s recent $18 million AAV offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers gives more value to Larkin. Several teams would love to take on the veteran’s reasonable $8.7 million AAV salary.

Detroit Eyeing NHL-Ready Players in Trade

As the summer only just began a couple of weeks ago, there is still plenty of time for the Detroit Red Wings to offload Larkin. Yzerman, however, is playing hardball. The team’s top exec is being patient and looking for the right deal to boost the Red Wings. He also does not want just draft picks in return for his captain. If he did, a trade would have already been completed with one of the aforementioned four teams.

Acquiring Johnston from Dallas would have been the perfect scenario for Detroit. Nevertheless, that move was merely a pipe dream for the Red Wings. Despite this, Larkin almost certainly does not want to turn back on his trade request. Yzerman’s hard stance in the situation should pay off in the near future.