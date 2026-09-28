Red Wings Announce Dylan Larkin Decision, Final Roster Before NHL Opener

The Detroit Red Wings trimmed their roster to 23 players Monday, opening Friday’s season without a captain but making a decision on the future of disgruntled ex-captain Dylan Larkin.

Larkin requested a trade over the summer, lost the captaincy that came with it, and Detroit still doesn’t have a permanent general manager to sort any of it out. But when the Red Wings released their 23-man roster Monday ahead of their 2026-27 NHL opener Friday, Larkin was right there on the list.

Larkin will be on the ice for the Red Wings Friday despite his trade request. He missed the early sessions with an upper-body injury suffered during off-ice training.

The Red Wings also made decisions on five players who will not be on the roster when Detroit hosts the New York Rangers Oct. 2.

Detroit sent goaltender Carter Gylander to AHL Grand Rapids and placed Jacob Bernard-Docker on injured reserve, retroactive to Sept. 24, according to DetroitRedWings.com’s Thomas Roth. Defenseman Andreas Englund was designated immigration non-roster, while forwards Carter Bear and Chase Stillman landed on injured non-roster.

That leaves 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders on the club’s official opening night roster for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. ET game against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, the start of Detroit’s 101st season.

DETROIT RED WINGS — 2026–27 ROSTER: FORWARDS Player # Pos Sh Ht Wt Born / Birthplace Mason Appleton 22 C R 6’2″ 193 Jan 15, 1996 • Green Bay, WI, USA Viktor Arvidsson 33 LW R 5’10” 181 Apr 8, 1993 • Skellefteå, SWE Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 28 RW R 6’1″ 205 Oct 5, 2005 • Oslo, NOR J.T. Compher 37 LW R 6’0″ 192 Apr 8, 1995 • Northbrook, IL, USA Andrew Copp 18 C L 6’1″ 200 Jul 8, 1994 • Ann Arbor, MI, USA Nate Danielson 29 C R 6’2″ 196 Sep 27, 2004 • Red Deer, AB, CAN Alex DeBrincat 93 RW R 5’8″ 177 Dec 18, 1997 • Farmington Hills, MI, USA Emmitt Finnie 58 C L 6’2″ 196 Jun 27, 2005 • Lethbridge, AB, CAN Marco Kasper 92 C L 6’1″ 203 Apr 8, 2004 • Innsbruck, AUT Keegan Kolesar 55 RW R 6’2″ 218 Apr 8, 1997 • Brandon, MB, CAN Dylan Larkin 71 C L 6’1″ 198 Jul 30, 1996 • Waterford, MI, USA Carter Mazur 34 LW R 6’1″ 200 Mar 28, 2002 • Jackson, MI, USA Michael Rasmussen 27 C L 6’6″ 220 Apr 17, 1999 • Surrey, BC, CAN Lucas Raymond 23 LW R 5’11” 188 Mar 28, 2002 • Gothenburg, SWE

DETROIT RED WINGS — 2026–27 ROSTER: DEFENSEMEN Player # Pos Sh Ht Wt Born / Birthplace Jacob Bernard-Docker 25 D R 6’1″ 190 Jun 30, 2000 • Canmore, AB, CAN Ben Chiarot 8 D L 6’3″ 224 May 9, 1991 • Hamilton, ON, CAN Justin Faulk 72 D R 6’0″ 209 Mar 20, 1992 • South St. Paul, MN, USA Albert Johansson 20 D L 6’0″ 200 Jan 4, 2001 • Karlstad, SWE Anton Johansson 42 D R 6’4″ 203 Jun 10, 2004 • Stockholm, SWE Axel Sandin-Pellikka 44 D R 6’0″ 189 Mar 11, 2005 • Gallivare, SWE Moritz Seider 53 D R 6’4″ 211 Apr 6, 2001 • Zell, DEU William Wallinder 54 D L 6’5″ 210 Jul 28, 2002 • Solleftea, SWE

DETROIT RED WINGS — 2026–27 ROSTER: GOALIES Player # Pos Ca Ht Wt Born / Birthplace John Gibson 36 G L 6’3″ 209 Jul 14, 1993 • Pittsburgh, PA, USA Daniil Tarasov 80 G L 6’5″ 204 Mar 27, 1999 • Novokuznetsk, RUS

Detroit Red Wings’ Offseason Additions and Losses

Detroit’s biggest name remains Larkin, still the No. 1 center despite the trade drama, flanked by Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, Moritz Seider, John Gibson, Justin Faulk and new arrival Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson signed to help replace Patrick Kane’s production after totaling 54 points in 69 games for Boston last season, according to NHL.com. Kane left for a two-year, $16 million deal with Chicago.

Keegan Kolesar, acquired from Vegas for a 2029 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder, adds the physicality Detroit ranked 29th in hitting without last season. Goaltender Daniil Tarasov signed on to back up Gibson. Faulk, acquired from St. Louis in March, put up 40 points last season and has topped 100 blocked shots in five straight years. Younger forwards Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Nate Danielson both stuck on the opening night roster after bouncing between Detroit and Grand Rapids a year ago.

The subtractions go deeper than Kane. David Perron, James van Riemsdyk, Cam Talbot, Travis Hamonic and Erik Gustafsson all became unrestricted free agents in July. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains a restricted free agent, still unsigned four days before puck drop, though he’s practiced with the team throughout camp.

“I don’t see the reason for me to sit at home, to be honest,” Edvinsson said, as quoted by The Hockey News. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is working to get him signed before Friday.

Detroit Red Wings’ Playoff Outlook Remains Bleak

Detroit finished 41-31-10 last season, missing the playoffs for a 10th straight year despite sitting tied for first in the East on Jan. 24 with a 12-point cushion. The Red Wings then went 9-15-5 down the stretch, ranking 30th in goals per game over that span while blowing multiple third-period leads. They also finished 30th in 5-on-5 goals and 29th in hits, numbers the offseason additions were meant to address. Steve Yzerman moved from general manager to senior adviser in July, leaving Horcoff to run hockey operations on an interim basis while the front office searches for a permanent replacement.

The instability, layered onto Larkin’s trade request and Edvinsson’s unresolved contract, leaves Detroit further from a breakthrough than it looked the past two seasons. Simulation models agree with the pessimism. Detroit has just a 5 percent chance of making the playoffs and projects to finish 16th in the East, according to HockeyStats.com. Reaching the postseason would require the Red Wings’ young core, from Raymond and Seider to Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson, to take the leap the front office is still waiting to see.