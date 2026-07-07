Dylan Larkin Hinders Red Wings Off-Season Following Latest Update

The Detroit Red Wings once again showed promise in 2025/26, but as we’ve seen too often over the past decade, this is a team that struggled to turn that potential into a consistent push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Heading into this off-season, this is a team that was uniquely positioned to make some major upgrades around the young core of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, but thus far, it’s been more speculation than action surrounding General Manager Steve Yzerman. Then, captain Dylan Larkin shook things up with an official trade request, and although that came in over a month ago, we’re yet to see a potential trade of the Red Wings captain.

Red Wings Captain Limits Trade List to Three Teams

In early June when the trade request was made, Larkin reportedly limited his trade destinations to three teams, and to those who have been paying attention to the NHL in recent times, it’s no surprise that those three teams are the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. To this point, it appears as though the latter have been the most aggressive team in pursuit of Larkin, but thus far, Yzerman has shown very little interest in the assets that Wild GM Bill Guerin has offered in exchange for the Red Wings captain.

On top of that, Yzerman has made it clear that he’s happy to enter the 2026/27 season with Larkin on the ice for the Red Wings, but with much of the long off-season still ahead, many expect him to eventually open up that trade list and accept a deal to another US based franchise.

Dylan Larkin Refuses to Expand Trade List

However, a report from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press has revealed that after the first month following his request, Larkin is yet to expand that trade list, as he remains intent on landing in one of three destinations, all of which feature teammates of the 2026 Mens US Olympic team.

While some offers from those teams have featured future-heavy deals, the Red Wings are intent on getting players with value right now for their captain and top-line center, but as of July 7th, there’s simply been no deal that has even tempted GM Yzerman and the Red Wings. Last season, Larkin was once again fantastic all over the ice, posting 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games played, but with the team not going anywhere in a hurry, he wants out and would love to play not only with his Olympic teammates, but on a team with the potential to contend for a Stanley Cup.

As of this moment, it’s unclear whether or not Larkin will expand his list and be dealt, whether the Red Wings will accept an offer from one of the three teams on his list or whether he remains in Detroit at the beginning of the 2026/27 regular season, and unless something drastically changes from one of the many parties involved, all options remain on the table.