Dylan Larkin Landing Spots: Usual Suspects Lead the Way

New odds have put three teams at the center of the Dylan Larkin landing spots conversation.

According to BetOnline Sports & Casino, the Florida Panthers are 3/1 favorites, followed by the Minnesota Wild at 4/1 and the Vegas Golden Knights at 5/1 among potential Dylan Larkin landing spots.

That doesn’t mean a trade is coming.

In fact, there are plenty of reasons to wonder whether any of these teams can actually make it happen.

But each one still has a path.

Dylan Larkin Landing Spots Aren’t as Impossible as They Look

Larkin’s situation remains complicated. He requested a trade from Detroit after the Red Wings missed the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season, and he has a full no-movement clause that gives him significant control over where he goes.

Detroit has also made it clear that it won’t simply give him away.

Larkin has five years remaining on his contract with an $8.7 million salary-cap hit, meaning any acquiring team has to find the money while also giving the Red Wings enough value to make a deal worthwhile.

Larkin also recently refused to confirm reports that Florida, Minnesota and Vegas were the three teams on his trade list.

Still, those three clubs remain the obvious names to watch as Dylan Larkin landing spots.

Florida Panthers Top Dylan Larkin Landing Spots

Florida might actually have the easiest argument to make.

The Panthers have been aggressive when they see an opportunity to add another major piece, and Larkin would give them something they can never have too much of: another high-end center.

The problem is obvious.

Florida already has a significant amount of money committed to its core, and finding $8.7 million in cap space would require some creativity. The Panthers also have their own roster to manage and wouldn’t want to gut their depth simply to make the numbers work.

But that’s where Larkin’s fit becomes interesting.

He wouldn’t have to carry Florida. He could slot into a lineup already built to compete for the Stanley Cup and give the Panthers another legitimate matchup option down the middle.

For Larkin, that could be part of the appeal.

For Florida, the question would simply be whether the upgrade is worth whatever assets and salary it has to surrender.

That’s a difficult calculation, but it’s hardly an impossible one.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota might have the most obvious personal connection.

Larkin played for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he won gold alongside Wild general manager Bill Guerin. That doesn’t guarantee anything, but Guerin already knows exactly what Larkin can bring to a lineup.

More importantly, the Wild could use another top center, ranking them atop Dylan Larkin landing spots.

Minnesota has spent years trying to build a team capable of making a deeper playoff run, and Larkin would immediately give the club another established option in the middle of the ice.

There is also the question of timing.

If Minnesota believes its current roster is close but missing one significant piece, Larkin is exactly the kind of player who could justify making an aggressive move.

The obstacle is the same one facing every contender: the price.

Detroit isn’t going to move its longtime No. 1 center simply for salary relief. Minnesota would need to decide how much of its future it is willing to sacrifice for a player under contract through 2030-31.

That’s the part that could ultimately determine whether this landing spot becomes realistic.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas is the team that might make the least obvious sense on paper.

And that’s exactly why it shouldn’t be dismissed as part of the Dylan Larkin landing spots.

The Golden Knights have never been particularly shy about making major moves when they believe a player can improve their championship chances. Larkin would give them another proven center and add even more depth to a team that has consistently operated with a win-now mentality.

The bigger question is the cap.

Vegas would have to make the financial puzzle work, and Detroit would presumably demand a meaningful return. That’s a lot to overcome.

But Vegas has shown before that complicated trades can become possible when the organization decides a player is worth pursuing.

And Larkin’s contract isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker for a team that believes he could be an important part of another Stanley Cup run.

The three teams currently sitting atop the BetOnline odds all have obvious obstacles.

That’s the point.

None of these Dylan Larkin landing spots is simple. But none of them is impossible, either.