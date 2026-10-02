Detroit Red Wings Fans Loudly Boo Dylan Larkin Amid Trade Request (Video)

The Detroit Red Wings opened their 2026-27 NHL season at home against the New York Rangers.

Detroit had an eventful offseason as captain Dylan Larkin publicly requested a trade, but he wasn’t dealt. The team also moved on from general manager Steve Yzerman, while the Red Wings didn’t really improve their roster.

Detroit hosted the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Detroit Red Wings Fans Boo Dylan Larkin

With this game serving as Detroit’s home opener, the Red Wings introduced their entire roster and scratches, as is tradition.

Larkin, who isn’t playing due to an injury, was introduced and received a loud boo.

The boos were raucous, and immediately the team put on music to try to drown the boos out. However, it’s clear the fans aren’t happy with Larkin requesting a trade and now being injured to start the year.

Larkin is from Michigan and has spent his entire career with his hometown Red Wings. However, he requested a trade and originally said he would only accept a trade to the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, or Vegas Golden Knights. However, he has since said he’s willing to be traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, and Colorado Avalanche.

Larkin is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $69.6 million deal with the Red Wings. Last season, he recorded 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games.

Larkin Discusses Trade Request

At the beginning of training camp, with Larkin still not traded, he met with the media and explained his trade request.

Larkin wanted to win, but said he had addressed the request with his teammates and was focused on helping Detroit win.

“I think it was positive,” Larkin said. “I think addressing it in front of them, being honest in front of them is all I can really do. The collective feeling was, ‘Let’s move on and focus on the season coming up, and the great storylines that come out of camp.’”

Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff, meanwhile, said he had positive talks with Larkin and his future.

“We’ve had good talks with Dylan,” Horcoff said on Thursday afternoon. “We’re understanding of where he’s coming from, we’re going to take this day by day, we’re going to see where this goes. We’re appreciative that he was honest with us, and we were honest back with him. Again, we’re going to keep that private, but we’re going to move forward.”

However, as of right now, Larkin isn’t traded and was stripped of his captaincy.