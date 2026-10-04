Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Continuing to Create Trade Chatter After Being Booed

Dylan Larkin was the subject of a viral moment before the Detroit Red Wings‘ season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.

When Larkin was introduced on the jumbotron during the team’s pregame ceremony, Red Wings fans booed him incredibly loudly. Larkin at least took the booing well, as he waved to the crowd.

Red Wings fans are understandably upset with Larkin. The 30-year-old center, of course, requested a trade during the offseason after Detroit missed the playoffs for the 10th straight year. He was also their captain and considered the heart of their franchise, so him requesting a trade was surprising when first announced.

Yet, with the season here, he remains a Red Wing. Now, after being booed, the Michigan native is continuing to be the subject of trade chatter.

Detroit Red Wings Star Dylan Larkin Lands a Top Spot on New NHL Trade Board

Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson has released his latest trade board, and Larkin naturally made the cut.

Richardson gave Larkin the No. 2 spot on his trade board. Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck was the only player ranked higher than Larkin on the trade board.

“For the second straight month, Dylan Larkin sits at No. 2 on our Trade Block Big Board. The 30-year-old center requested a trade during the off-season, but his narrow list of trade destinations and the Detroit Red Wings’ ongoing search for a new general manager have hampered efforts to move him,” Richardson wrote.

With Larkin requesting a trade, it is not difficult to understand why he has made this trade board. A Larkin trade is long overdue at this point, and he could be dealt at any time because of it. He could also help his chances of being moved more quickly if he expanded his trade list.

Looking at Larkin

Larkin has yet to play this season for the Red Wings. The star center is on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury he suffered during off-ice training this offseason.

Larkin was once again one of Detroit’s top players last season. In 74 games with the Red Wings in 2025-26, he posted 34 goals and 67 points. This was after he had 30 goals and 70 points in 82 games with the Original Six club in 2024-25.

Larkin has also been very consistent over the last several seasons. He has scored at least 30 goals and recorded at least 67 points in each of his last five seasons. With numbers like these, he would be a major addition for any team to add to their group.

It will now be interesting to see if the Red Wings will trade Larkin soon. It would benefit both Detroit and Larkin to end this drama, but time will tell if a deal happens in the near future.