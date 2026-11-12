3 Detroit Red Wings Suddenly Emerging as Prime Trade Candidates

The Detroit Red Wings are having a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season.

At the time of this writing, the Red Wings are last in the Atlantic Division standings with a 7-9-3 record. They have also lost each of their last four games, so they are only continuing to struggle as the season rolls on.

The Red Wings struggling this campaign is not too difficult to understand, though. Star center Dylan Larkin is now refusing to play as he waits for a trade. Detroit is also without young star blueliner Simon Edvinsson, who is a restricted free agent and would prefer to be traded.

With this, Larkin and Edvinsson are two of the NHL’s biggest trade candidates right now. Although this is the case, three more Red Wings are now starting to create some chatter as trade candidates.

3 Detroit Red Wings Emerging as Trade Candidates

Matt Larkin released his latest trade board for Daily Faceoff on Wednesday.

Without much surprise, both Dylan Larkin and Edvinsson were the two top players featured on it.

However, three new Red Wings were also featured on Daily Faceoff’s latest trade board. This is because John Gibson, Justin Faulk, and Andrew Copp all made the cut.

Gibson, Faulk, and Copp have not been creating much chatter as trade candidates this season. Yet, all three of these players are pending unrestricted free agents. Thus, it would make sense for the Red Wings to shop them if they do not get their season back on track.

Looking at Gibson, Faulk, and Copp

With Daniil Tarasov having a strong start to the season and Detroit having two promising goalie prospects in Trey Augustine and Michal Postava, it would be understandable if Detroit moved Gibson this season.

Gibson has had a tough start to this season, posting a 4-6-1 record, a 3.43 goals-against average, and an .866 save percentage in 12 games. However, he also had a 29-22-4 record and a .901 save percentage just last season for Detroit. This was after he had a .912 save percentage in 29 games for the Anaheim Ducks in 2024-25.

Thus, if Gibson bounced back, teams looking for goalie help could pursue the three-time NHL All-Star.

Faulk was just acquired by the Red Wings last season from the St. Louis Blues. Yet, if the Red Wings remain a non-playoff team closer to the deadline, Faulk could become a prime trade candidate for them.

Faulk is a top-four offensive defenseman with plenty of experience. Thus, he would be a popular target if made available by Detroit this season. In 19 games this season for Detroit, he has three goals and nine points. He also had 16 goals and 40 points in 78 games last season.

As for Copp, he could be a decent pickup for a playoff team looking to improve its top nine. The 6-foot-1 forward has three goals and eight points in 19 games this season. However, he also posted 43 points just last season, so he can provide decent secondary offensive production.