Red Wings Showing Trade Interest in 2 Goalies: Report

The Detroit Red Wings are showing trade interest in Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Detroit made two trades on June 25, including dealing defenseman Jake Walman who has two years left on his deal that pays him $3.4 million per season. With the additional cap space, Friedman reports that Detroit is talking about acquiring one of Gibson or Jarry to be their starting goalie.

“This is an interesting one, this is one of those, that is sort of like, okay this just happened, what’s next?… The thing is to me, it’s not that he got traded, anyone can get traded, it is what is in the deal. Basically, this is a good young defenseman who they had a sweetener with and got nothing back in return. That says to me, Steve Yzerman feels like he had to make this deal,” Friedman said on Sportsnet 590 The Fan.

“To me, it says Yzerman has something cooking. Yzerman has something he wants to do and it is on all of us to figure out what that is… I really do believe it is the prelude to something else that he’s working on… I do think he’s been at least talking to Anaheim about John Gibson. I’ve also heard Tristan Jarry’s name out there, so I wonder about that one, too. There’s a possibility he’s discussed Jarry,” Friedman added.

Friedman notes that Detroit is focused on finding a starting goalie with years on their deal this offseason, which both Gibson and Jarry have. Gibson has three years left on his deal that pays him $6.4 million per season, while Jarry has four years left on his deal that pays him $5.375 million per year.

Gibson and Jarry’s NHL careers

Gibson has been with the Ducks since he was drafted 39th overall by Anaheim in the 2011 NHL draft. The goalie made his NHL debut on April 7, 2014, and became Anaheim’s full-time starter in 2016-17.

Last season, Gibson did have some struggles as he went 13-27-2 with a 3.54 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. However, Gibson three-time NHL All-Star.

Jarry, meanwhile, was drafted 44th overall in 2013 by Pittsburgh but didn’t become the full-time starter until the 2019-20 season.

This past season, Jarry lost the starting job as he went 19-25-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Red Wings Enter Offseason With Plenty of Cap Space

After Detroit traded Walman on June 25, the Red Wings have over $32 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Detroit has only six forwards, four defensemen, and two goalies under contract so the Red Wings will be active this offseason.

After Detroit failed to make the playoffs, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said he’s encouraged with how his team is looking but knows there is progress to be made.

“Overall, I’m encouraged by the progress of the organization and the development of some of our younger players,” Yzerman said, via NHL.com… “It’s a bit of a puzzle. We have some restricted free agents who have to sign too that are going to have a significant impact on our salary cap, regardless of whether we go short or long term. I have an interest in bringing back all those players to a certain level.”

Free agency begins on July 1.