Insider Names Red Wings’ $10.2 Million Player a Top Buyout Candidate

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs again and could make some significant changes to their roster.

Detroit will likely be aggressive this offseason in adding more talent to its roster. Yet, NHL insider Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors expects Detroit to make a subtraction to their roster. The insider named Red Wings’ defenseman Justin Holl a top buyout candidate.

“The Detroit Red Wings signing Justin Holl was a bad move from the start,” Couch wrote. “They already had too many veterans, and he was given a three-year deal. He wasn’t good in year one and wasn’t good this season, averaging 14:48 of ice time, a poor expected goals for percentage, and eight points. He has one year left at $3.4 million AAV, and Steve Yzerman’s seat is getting hotter if he doesn’t give the Red Wings the pieces to get them into the playoffs.”

Holl is entering the final year of his three-year, $10.2 million deal, and he has struggled with Detroit. He’s been a healthy scratch at times, so buying him out was something that was rumored last season but didn’t happen.

If the Red Wings do buy out Holl, it would cost Detroit $1,133,333 million over the next two years. It would save Detroit just over $2.2 million in cap space this season while adding $1.13 million in two years from now.

Holl recorded 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points in 73 games last season.

Red Wings Coach Called Out Holl

Detroit signed Holl to be a key defenseman on the second or third pair, but he has struggled.

During the season, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan reduced his ice time, and after one game, he called out Holl.

“He sent himself a message,” McLellan said back on January 14. “I think that’s pretty obvious. I’m not going to sit here and BS for him — he had a terrible night. That’s just the way it is. Whether he got on in the last five minutes or not, it really doesn’t matter. He knows he can play better. I am going to tell him that. I know he is a better player than that.”

It’s clear that Holl will not be part of Detroit’s future, and the Red Wings could easily move on from him this summer.

Red Wings GM Hopeful Team is a Playoff Contender

Detroit failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight season, but Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman likes what he’s seen from his young core.

Yzerman says the Red Wings need to continue to draft and develop well. But the general manager says he’s looking to build a perennial playoff contender.

“We’re building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win,” Yzerman said at the year-end press conference. “I don’t measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success — that you’re in and expected to be in the playoffs, you’re trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Detroit has the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.