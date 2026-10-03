Insider Identifies Return In Potential Panthers Trade For Larkin

Dylan Larkin’s trade market may have a serious suitor, but a deal won’t be simple.

Speaking on NHL Network, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Florida is among the teams Larkin would be willing to go to, and that the Panthers had interest in the former Red Wings captain. The sticking point, he suggested, is what Detroit would get back. That said, the Panthers do have a player they could dangle that the Red Wings might like.

The Red Wings Want Immediate Help in Return

Friedman pointed out that the Red Wings know what they want in return if they’re trading their former captain. When Shawn Horcoff took the job as interim GM, he made clear Detroit is not looking to rebuild and wants help it can use right away. That rules out a package built around prospects and picks.

The one player Friedman identified on Florida’s roster who could fit is Eetu Luostarinen. He said the Panthers had considered the possibility of moving him back when they were exploring a Connor Hellebuyck deal, before they landed Jacob Markstrom.

“I do think that’s one of the teams that he would go to […] Florida’s a team that had interest in Larkin. I think the big challenge here is that, as Shawn Horcoff said when he took the job, Detroit is not looking to rebuild, they want something that they can use right away […] The one thing that the Panthers do have, and I think they considered the possibility of it when they were seeing if they could get Hellebuyck before they got Markstrom, was Luostarinen…”

Luostarinen has been in the NHL since 2019-20. He started with the Carolina Hurricanes, but only played eight games before moving to the Panthers. He’s since played 441 more in Florida and has been a useful depth player, scoring between 26 and 43 points per season. He’s coming off of a 33-point campaign in 2025-26.

Would That Be Enough For the Red Wings?

Friedman was careful not to oversell the idea that this would be the trade Detroit would make. He also said he doesn’t know whether Florida would actually part with Luostarinen, or whether a player like that is the kind of current NHLer Detroit would want in return.

For now, this is speculation rather than a done deal. However, the Panthers might need someone like Larkin if the Aleksander Barkov injury proves serious, and Larkin would certainly be happy to get out of Detroit after being booed by fans ahead of the season opener.

The Panthers expect Barkov to miss some time; they are just hoping it is not a lengthy amount of time. Florida will wait to get a full injury prognosis before making any trade calls. If Barkov is able to return during the season, adding a player like Larkin at his salary makes it hard for the Panthers to juggle their salary cap situation.