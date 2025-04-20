Insider Links Red Wings to 2 Gritty Forwards From Division Rival

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs and are expected to be aggressive in the offseason to compete for a playoff spot.

The Red Wings will have just over $21.3 million in cap space, which will allow them to pursue some of the top free agents this summer. NHL insider Max Bultman of The Athletic believes the Red Wings will pursue Florida Panthers star forwards Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand.

“The Red Wings don’t need to pull a Nashville and throw huge contracts at as many big names as they can this summer — that obviously didn’t go well — but finding one or two real fits in important roles would go a long way…,” Bultman wrote.

“Certainly, there are some free agent forwards to consider as well,” Bultman added. “Sam Bennett (and) Brad Marchand. Or perhaps someone else via a trade. They may only be able to make a truly big swing at one position. But whether it’s one of those players or someone else, what the Red Wings can’t do is just run this back and expect internal improvements to take care of everything. This team needs more of a jolt than that.”

Bennett and Marchand would add Stanley Cup-winning experience to the Red Wings roster. Also, both play with an edge and can add some much-needed physicality and grit to Detroit’s lineup which will make them a harder team to play against.

Bennett recorded 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points. Marchand, meanwhile, recorded 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points.

Insider Expects Red Wings to be Aggressive

Detroit failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

With the Red Wings in the midst of a playoff drought, Bultman expects general manager Steve Yzerman to be aggressive in the offseason.

“This one probably goes without saying, as Detroit’s playoff drought stretches to nine years while Larkin approaches his 29th birthday and DeBrincat is now within two years of unrestricted free agency,” Bultman wrote. “But we’ll say it anyway: the Red Wings can’t afford to let this drought continue to drag.

“And that’s about more than a frustrated fanbase. Detroit is risking becoming the next Buffalo. Where losing becomes too familiar. And young players arriving to the team don’t know what it looks and feels like to play winning hockey,” Bultman added.

The Red Wings finished the season with a record of 39-35-8.

Red Wings Captain Disappointed With Losing Season

Dylan Larkin is the captain of the Red Wings, and he has been part of the nine-year playoff drought.

After Detroit failed to make the postseason again, Larkin admitted his frustration with the season.

“It’s disappointing,” said Larkin. “It’s been a disappointing stretch of games again in March. And allowing teams back into the mix and then being passed and not beating teams that you’re fighting with. That was the ultimate nail in our coffin. It’s very disappointing. We lose some guys throughout the year. Whether it’s through trades or injuries, and we just didn’t have an answer for that. It’s very disappointing seeing where we were and now where we’re at.”

Larkin finished the year with 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points in 82 games.