Insider Links Red Wings to Signing Star $23.5 Million Defenseman in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings will likely add a defenseman or two this offseason, whether that’s through trade or free agency.

The Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight season. Heading into the offseason, NHL insider Rob Couch of NHLTradeRumors links the Red Wings to signing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in the offseason.

“The Red Wings have a few very talented young defensemen either on the team or just about to arrive in Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Axel Sandin Pellikka,” Couch wrote. “This is while there are players like Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot, and Justin Holl on the team. I believe at least two of the veteran group past their prime needs to be moved.

“While freeing up cap space and roster spots, a big target has to be acquired. On the free agent market, there may be even less options than we see right now,” Couch added. “The only acceptable upgrades should be Neal Pionk or Aaron Ekblad. I like Pionk and how he’s played the last couple of seasons. This would be the right piece on the back-end to help the team make that leap.”

Pionk is in the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million deal with the Jets. He will be one of the top defensemen on the market. Pionk can add some offense to the Red Wings’ blue line but is also a good defender.

With the Jets this season, Pionk has recorded 9 goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 68 games.

Insider Expects Jets to Try And Keep Pionk

Although Couch thinks the Red Wings will pursue Pionk, the Jets are looking to do whatever they can to keep him.

Pionk has been a key member of Winnipeg’s roster, and NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic expects the Jets to try and re-sign him before July 1.

“A right shot who makes good decisions with the puck and produces decent offensive numbers, Pionk is in line for a raise,” Johnston wrote. “Among his strengths are joining the attack or getting a wrist shot through traffic for teammates to tip or collect rebounds. While there may be some modest concerns about his defensive impacts, Pionk is logging more than 22 minutes per night on the NHL’s best regular-season team. Expect the Jets to try and make something work to keep him in Winnipeg.”

Pionk is ranked as the 10th-best free agent, according to Johnston and The Athletic.

Red Wings Dissapointed to Miss Playoffs

Detroit failed to make the playoffs this season, which is the ninth year in a row.

The Red Wings were in contention for the playoffs but struggled in the second-half of the season. After being eliminated from playoff contention, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said he’s disappointed with how the year went out.

“It’s disappointing,” said Larkin. “It’s been a disappointing stretch of games again in March and allowing teams back into the mix and then being passed and not beating teams that you’re fighting with. That was the ultimate nail in our coffin. It’s very disappointing. We lose some guys throughout the year. Whether it’s through trades or injuries, and we just didn’t have an answer for that. It’s very disappointing seeing where we were and now where we’re at.”

Detroit is 37-35-7 and has three games left in their season.