Insider Links Red Wings to Trading $9.5 Million Star to East Rival

The Detroit Red Wings are likely to be one of the more aggressive teams this offseason, and they could add and subtract from their roster.

Last summer, Detroit signed two-time Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year, $9.5 million deal. Tarasenko was expected to be a key part of the Red Wings’ offense, but he struggled in his first season with Detroit.

Now, NHL insider Michael DeRosa of NHLTradeRumors links the Red Wings to trading Tarasenko to the Washington Capitals.

“The Capitals could be a team to watch if Tarasenko is made available this summer,” DeRosa wrote. “When looking at their roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another winger in their top nine, and Tarasenko could give them that. In addition, he would provide the Caps with another solid weapon for their power play.”

Tarasenko would add some offense to Washington’s lineup and add another power-play weapon. The Russian would also fit in nicely with Alexander Ovechkin. The Capitals also likely wouldn’t have to give up much, as Detroit would prefer to just move on from Tarasenko.

Tarasenko recorded 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 80 games last season.

Red Wings GM Believes Tarasenko Will be Better Next Season

Detroit signed Tarasenko to bolster its offense, but the Russian didn’t live up to expectations.

Tarasenko struggled to score or produce much offense, but the Red Wings’ general manager, Steve Yzerman, is confident the Russian will be better next season.

“I think (Tarasenko’s) play was probably better than his production,” Yzerman said. “I would say he was frustrated not being able to produce, and I think that affected his attitude and affected his play…

“You try to reassure him that you’re doing a lot of good things out there and don’t let the missed chances or the inability to score affect your play,” Yzerman added. “I’m hopeful and expecting him to give us more than he did this year because I know we can. I believe he can give us more than what he showed this year. ”

Tarasenko is expected to be a top-six forward with the Red Wings next season if he remains in Detroit.

Red Wings GM Open to Making a Big Move

Detroit has missed the playoffs in nine straight years, and Yzerman is looking to put an end to that.

Entering the offseason, Yzerman says he’s open to making a big move and going after a prominent free agent.

“We’ve kind of felt that all along, we’re going to look at any good player. Any player that can help us in any role. If there’s a player worthy of spending whatever amount on, that has an interest in playing in Detroit and fits a need for us, absolutely we would try to do that,” Yzerman said. “We’re in a different stage than we were maybe five years ago in that we have a good young nucleus of players. And if we can add to that with a prominent free agent, we’d certainly entertain that.”

Detroit enters the offseason with over $21 million in cap space.