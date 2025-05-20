Insider Links Red Wings to Trading For $17.25 Million Player to be Second-Line Center

The Detroit Red Wings have a clear need at second-line center, and one insider expects them to address it with a trade.

The Red Wings are coming off another disappointing season and have several needs to address this summer. NHL insider Brennan McClain of Pro Hockey Rumors links the Red Wings to trading for Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.

“Now it’s time for the area of need that has plagued the Red Wings for a few years,” McClain wrote. “After signing Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher in back-to-back offseasons, and sparingly using top-10 draft selection Marco Kasper as a center this year, it’s apparent that Detroit still needs a legitimate second-line center. For better or for worse, the Red Wings will use Dylan Larkin as their first-line center.

“There is a valid argument that his ceiling is that of an above-average second-line center. But with six years left on his extension and the unlikelihood of Detroit finding a better option, his role is likely secured for the foreseeable future… Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken and Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks represent quality options the Red Wings could pursue via trade this offseason,” McClain added.

Zegras is entering the final year of his three-year, $17.25 million deal with the Ducks. His name has come up in trade rumors, and a change of scenery seems likely.

If Zegras can stay healthy, he is a great offensive player. Last season, he recorded 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 57 games, but dealt with injuries. If he can thrive in Detroit, it would make the Red Wings that much better this season.

Zegras’ Name Brought Up in Trade Rumors

Zegras was selected ninth overall in 2019 by the Ducks, and he was supposed to be a key part of their rebuild.

However, Zegras has struggled to fit in, and due to injuries, he doesn’t have a set role with the Ducks anymore. With that, his name came up in trade talks last summer and all the way until the deadline.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Anaheim is open to moving Zegras.

“They’re still listening on Trevor Zegras. When we added him to the 2.0 list a couple of weeks ago, he’s still on there now on the new one. We started to hear more of Zegras’ name kind of out there,” Pagnotta said before the trade deadline on The Latest. “They haven’t shied away from taking calls on Trevor Zegras. He has another year left on his contract at $5.75 million, then he’ll become a restricted free agent. He’s only 23. But he hasn’t had the type of season they anticipated.”

Zegras has played in just 268 career NHL games in five seasons, in large part due to injuries.

Red Wings Disappointed Not to Make Playoffs

Detroit missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

The Red Wings entered the year with hopes of making the playoffs, and general manager Steve Yzerman admits he was disappointed the team didn’t make the playoffs.

“At the start of the year, we felt we could compete for a playoff spot,” Yzerman said at his year-end press conference. “Once again, when we made the coaching change, I was asked that same question. And we felt even though where we were in the standings, that we could compete for a playoff spot. Ultimately, we did compete for a playoff spot. We did not obviously make the playoffs, which is a disappointment for us all.”

Detroit will look to be aggressive in the offseason in hopes of making the playoffs.