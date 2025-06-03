Insider Names Red Wings’ $28 Million Gritty Forward a Trade Candidate

The Detroit Red Wings could be making some changes to their roster this offseason, as they look to add talent, but could also subtract from their roster.

NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet released his first trade board of the offseason and had one gritty Red Wings forward on the list. Kypreos had Andrew Copp on his trade list and thinks Detroit could get quite a bit if they retain money.

“When Andrew Copp signed a five-year contract with Detroit as a UFA in 2022,” Kypreos wrote. “He was coming off a 21-goal, 53-point season between Winnipeg and New York. (He) was expected to be a solid addition down the middle to round out the Red Wings’ centre depth. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate those offensive totals since, finishing with 10 goals and 23 points this season.

“He’s declined over his first three seasons with the Red Wings and now GM Steve Yzerman will be exploring options,” Kypreos added. “Copp has a 10-team no-trade list and his $5.625 million cap hit is a lot for what he’s currently bringing in on-ice value. So Yzerman could look to retain a lot of money here to maximize the return and aim to get something similar to what Philadelphia did for Scott Laughton (a first-round pick).”

Copp has two years left on his five-year, $28.125 million deal with the Red Wings. As Kypreos notes, Copp has struggled with the Red Wings and could be a trade piece.

If Copp is also traded, it would also allow Detroit to clear some cap space and make a run at some star free agents.

Copp Had a Season-Ending Injury

Copp was supposed to be a gritty veteran forward for the Red Wings, but the contract hasn’t worked out.

The 30-year-old only played in 56 games last season due to injuries. His season ended at the end of February due to an injury, as he had season-ending pectoral tendon surgery.

Although Copp had to go through rehab, he’s confident he will be ready for training camp and be a key part of the Red Wings roster next season.

“You get a season-ending injury and there are ones a lot worse than this one,” Copp said. “I’ve been able to train my lower body and been able to have a pretty good quality of life. It’s not a knee or an ankle where you are bed-ridden, you’re sitting on the couch for months on end. As far as season-ending injuries go, it’s the best one, and I should be ready to go by next (season).”

Copp has skated in 217 games in three seasons with the Red Wings, recording 32 goals and 66 assists for 98 points.

Red Wings Coming off Disappointing Season

Copp’s injury was part of a long list of disappointments for the Red Wings.

Detroit entered the season with hopes of making the playoffs, but that didn’t happen. It was the ninth-straight year Detroit missed the playoffs which was disappointing to general manager Steve Yzerman.

“At the start of the year, we felt we could compete for a playoff spot,” Yzerman said. “Once again, when we made the coaching change, I was asked that same question. And we felt even though where we were in the standings, that we could compete for a playoff spot. Ultimately, we did compete for a playoff spot. We did not obviously make the playoffs, which is a disappointment for us all.”

The Red Wings will look to add talent to their roster and compete for a playoff spot next season.