Insider Reveals Key Player That Will Leave Red Wings in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this offseason due to their ample cap room and lack of success.

Detroit has missed the playoffs in nine straight seasons and is looking to upgrade its roster. However, NHL insider Max Bultman of The Athletic revealed that goaltender Alex Lyon is likely to leave in free agency.

“At this stage, I’d guess leaving. I don’t think Lyon has ever gotten quite enough credit from the Red Wings,” Bultman wrote. “He’s had ups and downs like all their goalies, to be sure, but included in that have been stretches in which he’s been excellent.

“With Cam Talbot and Petr Mrázek both under contract for next season, I don’t think it makes much sense for Lyon to re-sign into a situation where he could once again end up as the third goalie,” Bultman added. “He’s proven he’s more than that in this league, and in a thin goalie market, I think he stands a good chance of getting a deal to be at least a tandem goalie somewhere else — and with a nice raise, too.”

With Detroit having Talbot and Mrázek both under contract, Bultman expects Lyon to leave in free agency to at least be a backup goalie if not a tandem somewhere else.

Lyon completed his two-year, $1.8 million deal and was the Red Wings’ backup or third goalie, but still played. Lyon went 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% last season with Detroit.

Red Wings Coach Says Team Needed Better Goaltending

Detroit failed to make the playoffs last season, and coach Todd McLellan believes a big reason why is their goaltending.

McLellan felt like the Red Wings never got some key saves and they ended up firing goalie coach Alex Westlund.

“It might not seem significant in those roles, but those are significant roles,” McLellan said. “Those are important people in our organization, and those were really good people. I talked about our staff and how they fit in. It’s sometimes not a reflection on the job they do, but just something that we needed to do in the coach’s room to stir things up. We need better goaltending, and that’s not just on Alex Westlund. That’s on the goaltenders, the head coach and everybody else that’s involved in it.”

The Red Wings are expected to enter next season with Talbot and Mrázek as their starting goalies. Sebastian Cossa, one of the top goalie prospects, is in the AHL and could push for NHL playing time next season.

Red Wings Discussing Pending Free Agents

Detroit has several pending free agents, including Lyon, and the Red Wings’ front office is discussing what to do with their free agents.

“Even for our unrestricted free agents, there were a lot of positive feelings, excitement and hope,” Yzerman said at his year-end press conference. “Everybody must look at themselves and do more. It’s up to us, and I’m not just going to put it out there on the players. It starts with me right here. I got to do a better job. I know Todd and his staff are going to do well. Kris (Draper) and his staff with the draft and potentially whatever we can or can’t do through free agency.”

The Red Wings have time until July 1 to discuss what they should do with all their free agents.