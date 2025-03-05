Insider Reveals Red Wings’ Top Trade Fit Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Detroit Red Wings are battling for a playoff spot and they are expected to make a move or two ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The Red Wings are looking to end their playoff drought and one of their biggest needs ahead of the March 7 deadline is to acquire a defenseman. NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff called Bowen Byram of the Buffalo Sabres their top trade fit ahead of the deadline.

“Detroit has been chasing their tail for a couple years now trying to solidify their defense corps,” Seravalli wrote. “In a way, they did the deadline backwards – they acquired the ‘missing pieces’ at forward over the summer with Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko. Now, they need more substance on the back end. It’s the biggest thing separating them from locking down this playoff spot, which the franchise desperately needs. Little Caesars Arena hasn’t hosted a playoff game – and that used to be a Rite of Spring in Hockeytown.”

Byram is in the second year of his two-year $7.7 million deal and will be a RFA at the end of the year. The former fourth overall pick hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations he had since his draft day. But, he would be a good second or third line pairing for the Red Wings.

Byram has recorded 7 goals and 22 assists for 29 points in 60 games.

How Would Byram Fit With Red Wings?

Detroit’s biggest need ahead of the trade deadline is to add to its blue line.

The Red Wings top pairing is set with Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider. But, Byram could be Detroit’s second-line left pairing defenseman to play alongside Albert Johnsson, which would push Simon Edvinsson down.

Currently, Detroit is playing Justin Holl on the third-pairing, who has struggled. By adding another defenseman it would take him out of the lineup. It would also add more depth to the roster while Jeff Petry is injured.

Red Wings GM Believes in Team

Detroit is firmly in the playoff race ahead of the trade deadline on March 7.

The Red Wings could be a potential buyer. Detroit’s coach Todd McLellan says GM Steve Yzerman believes in the group.

“I know that he believes in this group and that he wants to do whatever he can to help this group,” McLellan said. “But the players that put the jerseys on have to get the job done. We aren’t sitting in the coaches’ room; the players shouldn’t be sitting in the locker room, thinking that the cavalry is coming. They’ve clearly shown to each other that they have the ability to win some games and string things out. A lot of things have to go right – they have to play well. But we have a lot of tools in that locker room right now.”

Red Wings star defenseman Seider is also hopeful Yzerman makes a move at the deadline.

“That’s a matter of how good we play and it kinds of puts the pressure on us,” defenseman Moritz Seider said. “I’ll always take those odds for ourselves. I like to bet on ourselves because I think we can believe in each other. We can trust in each other. Hopefully in the end, we send a positive message that this is a good team.”

Detroit is 30-25-6 and is currently outside of a playoff spot.