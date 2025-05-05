Insider Shares Surprising Prediction for Red Wings’ Goalie Tandem

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year and could make some significant changes to their roster.

Detroit has struggled to find a true starting goalie, which has impacted their lack of success. The Red Wings have Cam Talbot and Petr Mrazek under contract for next season, but many thought Detroit would pursue a goalie.

However, Red Wings insider Max Bultman of The Athletic believes Detroit will enter next season with Talbot and Mrazek as their goalies.

“This looks like it will be Detroit’s goalie tandem, after Yzerman acquired Mrazek at the deadline with one year remaining on his deal,” Bultman wrote. “Talbot finished with a league-average save percentage after a season with its share of ups and downs. And, Mrazek turned in a couple of solid starts in Detroit before getting hurt. The big question, of course, is whether Sebastian Cossa could disrupt that by winning a job. My gut feeling is Detroit starts the year with these two, then Cossa gets his chance to run with it whenever injury strikes.”

It is interesting that Detroit wouldn’t try to upgrade the goalie position this summer. But, Talbot is entering the final year of his two-year, $5 million deal. Mrazek, meanwhile, is also entering the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million deal. So Bultman thinks Detroit will play it out with both goalies in the final year of their deal.

Talbot went 21-19-5 with a 2.93 GAA and a .901 SV% this past season. Mrazek, meanwhile, was traded to Detroit at the deadline and went 2-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 SV% with the Red Wings.

Red Wings GM Wants More From Goalies

Detroit hasn’t had a true No. 1 goalie for years, and Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was hoping for better consistency from his goalies.

At Detroit’s year-end press conference, Yzerman made a brash comment saying they needed the goalies to stop the puck more.

“We need the goalies to stop the puck more,” Yzerman said. “We look at Cam’s season and I think he did very well. We’re pleased with it, he met expectations for us.”

With that, Yzerman says he and the team will explore the goalie market, but is confident in Talbot and Mrazek.

“In the interim,” Yzerman said, “we’ll continue to explore. It’s for the trade market, free agencies, see if there’s somebody that comes along in the interim for that.”

Detroit has Sebastian Cossa, a former first-round pick, getting close to being an NHL goalie. Prospect Trey Augustine could also soon be following him.

Red Wings Part Ways With Goalie Coach

Detroit parted ways with goaltending coach Alex Westlund after the 2024-25 NHL season.

After the season ended, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan felt like they needed more from their goalies.

“We need better goaltending, and that’s not just on Alex Westlund, that’s on the goaltenders, the head coach, and everybody else that’s involved in it. And as far as the video goes, we’ll likely look at promoting from within. That hasn’t been confirmed yet. But we also want some growth within the organization, when people are capable of accepting more,” McLellan said at the year-end press conference.

The Red Wings went 39-35-8 this season.