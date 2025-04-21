Insider Urges Red Wings to Sign $11.75 Million Star Defenseman in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the postseason and are likely to be aggressive in the offseason.

The Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the ninth straight season, and Detroit will look to add pieces to compete for a playoff spot next season. NHL insider Max Bultman of The Athletic believes Detroit should pursue star defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov of the Los Angeles Kings in free agency.

“This year, the Red Wings got by with a top pair of Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider, and a second pair of Simon Edvinsson with a combination of Albert Johansson and Jeff Petry,” Bultman wrote. “That was passable on a fair number of nights, but adding another top-four D, ideally of the shutdown variety, would better maximize what Detroit has — whether it means freeing up Edvinsson and Seider to play together or finding a new partner for Seider and slotting Chiarot more favorably on the third pair.

“And unlike the forwards, there does seem to be one potential slam-dunk fit for Detroit on the defense market. Vladislav Gavrikov put up some of the most impressive defensive numbers in the NHL this season and has familiarity with McLellan and Yawney from their time together with the Los Angeles Kings,” Bultman added.

Gavrikov is in the final year of his two-year, $11.75 million deal with the Kings. He would be a top-four defenseman for the Red Wings and would also be a shutdown defender for Detroit.

Gavrikov recorded 5 goals and 25 assists for 30 points in 82 games.

Kings Confident They Will Re-Sign Gavrikov

Gavrikov will be one of the top defensemen available in free agency if he reaches July 1.

However, after the trade deadline, Kings general manager Rob Blake made it clear he wanted to re-sign Gavrikov, and talks have been ongoing.

“We’re in the midst of a negotiation with him. He changed agents a week ago. There will be some time to play that out. But, definitely, that has been the plan all along, on both sides,” Blake said on March 7. “We’re confident that something will get done. There was a lot going on the past three or four days. We didn’t feel, right from day one, that today was a pressure point in that aspect. We’ll continue those talks with him.”

Gavrikov has been with the Kings since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in March of 2023.

Red Wings Confident in Core Group

Despite Detroit missing the playoffs for the ninth-straight season, the Red Wings remain confident in their team.

Star forward Patrick Kane feels like the team is in the right spot to compete for a playoff spot next season.

“It’s a disappointing finish to the season, but I think even when we were officially eliminated, we were still playing for each other and wanted to win games,” Kane said. “We still wanted to play well and within the system. You don’t see any guys off on their own or doing their own thing, and obviously that starts with the coaching staff but also the leaders and players within the dressing room. I think it really is a good core and foundation that’s in there that’s leading us.”

The Red Wings went 39-25-8 and missed the playoffs by five points.