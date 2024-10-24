Insider Names Red Wings Star Forward As Trade Candidate

The Detroit Red Wings are off to a slow start and NHL insider Joe Yerdon mentions Patrick Kane as a potential trade candidate.

Kane signed a one-year $4 million extension with Detroit in the offseason instead of hitting the open market on July 1. Kane decided to stay with the Red Wings in hopes of leading them back to the playoffs.

But, with Detroit off to a slow start, Bleacher Report’s Yerdon writes that Kane could be traded if the Red Wings are out of the playoff picture.

“Kane is looking to be part of a playoff team and hopeful Cup contender,” Yerdon wrote. “If the Wings continue to struggle this season and find themselves more out of the playoff picture than in it, Kane’s name will be bounced around a lot as a player to help a contending team go for the Cup. If the Wings can get focused and into the playoff picture, you can call off Kane watch, but right now that’s looking dicey.”

Yerdon believes Kane could fetch a draft pick or a prospect to help them out with its future. With the star forward only on a one-year deal, it would make sense for the Red Wings to trade him if they won’t be in the playoff picture.

To begin the 2024-25 NHL season, Kane has 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 6 games.

Kane Explains Decision To Re-Sign With Red Wings

Play

Kane could have been one of the most highly after free agents this summer.

But, Kane decided to re-sign with the Red Wings as he says his heart was set on returning to Detroit.

“For me, my heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back in Detroit,” Kane said in a Zoom call with the media. “I thought it was a good fit last year. Love the team. We were really comfortable living there.”

Kane signed with Detroit last season on a one-year deal. But, he only played 50 games due to him recovering from hip surgery. But, he finished the year recording 20 goals and 27 assists for 57 points.

The star forward felt like he has an opportunity to take his game to another level with Detroit.

“I had a lot of opportunity to play in some good situations. Whether it was power play or top-six minutes,” Kane said. “Just want to take it to the next level next year.”

Kane was a key member of the Chicago Blackhawks that won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Red Wings Coach Believes Team Is Better Than Record Suggests

Detroit is 3-3 to begin the season through October 23. But, coach Derek Lalonde believes the team is better than the record suggests.

The Red Wings started the year 1-3 but Lalonde says the effort is there and expects the wins to come.

“We’re pretty good with judging ourselves on performance,” Lalonde said. “There are a couple losses in there where our actual performance isn’t awful. Not good enough and we want to keep growing it, but I think we’re pretty good.

“It’s the beginning of the year, everything gets a bit magnified,” Lalonde added. “And just happen to have a two-game losing streak on the front end, against a really good team, it can be magnified. But, I think our guys do a pretty good job on digging in on the things we need to work on. We did that in Nashville and we’re going to look to do it again tomorrow.”

Detroit will face the New Jersey Devils on October 24.