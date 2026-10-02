Is Dylan Larkin Playing Tonight? Red Wings Injury News Pairs With Trade Rumors

The Detroit Red Wings finally get to begin their season on Friday night.

Dylan Larkin’s role for the Red Wings this season still isn’t fully determined, though, after an offseason in which he requested a trade and then was stripped of the captain’s ‘C’ on his sweater.

The Red Wings will be opening their season Friday night against the New York Rangers. It’s a chance for Detroit to start the campaign on the front foot.

Last year, of course, the Red Wings started fast enough to be leading the Eastern Conference at one point before collapsing and missing the playoffs entirely.

Larkin’s ability and willingness to be a part of a bounceback season remains to be seen.

Is Dylan Larkin Playing Tonight?

No, Dylan Larkin isn’t playing for the Red Wings on Friday night against the New York Rangers.

He also has already been ruled out for their second game, which is at home on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Why Isn’t Dylan Larkin Playing Tonight?

Larkin’s absence isn’t related to his trade request. Instead, it’s an injury.

He has an upper-body injury, head coach Todd McLellan told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s working with the training staff to push through,” McLellan said. “I’m hoping Game 3.”

The Red Wings’ third game is against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Larkin came to training camp already injured.

“I got hurt in the gym working out, and I’m pushing to get healthy, and I want to be out there,” Larkin on the first day of training camp. “This is very unfortunate timing. I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again.”

Dylan Larkin Trade Rumors

While the rumors have swirled — including a new one involving the Florida Panthers after Aleksander Barkov’s injury — nothing has happened.

Larkin reportedly had only a small list of teams he’d consider, and that limited Detroit’s chances of finding a fair offer for the player who has 643 points in 808 games with the franchise.