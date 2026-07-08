Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands Former 40-Goal Scorer

After extending their playoff drought to 10 years last season, the Detroit Red Wings have followed that up by making a few new additions this offseason so far. Among them are Viktor Arvidsson, Keegan Kolesar, Daniil Tarasov, and Jacob Bryson.

However, when looking at the Red Wings’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they should not be done bringing in new players. This is especially so when noting that their captain, Dylan Larkin, requested a trade earlier this offseason.

One of the Red Wings’ top needs is another impactful top-six forward. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL at this juncture of the offseason, Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann stands out as an interesting option for the Red Wings to consider targeting.

With that, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has Seattle sending McCann to Detroit in a summer swap.

Red Wings Get:

Jared McCann

Kraken Get:

2026 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected)

2028 Third-Round Pick

William Wallinder

With this trade, the Red Wings would be bringing in a highly skilled forward for their top six in McCann. The Kraken, on the other hand, would land two draft picks and a promising prospect defenseman in Wallinder for the pending UFA McCann.

Kraken’s McCann Would Provide the Red Wings With Another High-Impact Forward

When looking at Detroit’s current forward group, it is clear that they need to upgrade their top six. Bringing in McCann from the Kraken would help them do just that, as he has been a very good forward for several seasons now.

McCann appeared in 52 games last season for the Kraken, where he posted 20 goals and 40 points. Before then, he recorded at least 61 points in each of his previous three seasons. This included during the 2022-23 when he set career highs with 40 goals and 70 points in 79 games for the Kraken.

With numbers like these, McCann could slot perfectly on the Red Wings’ first-line left wing. Another appealing aspect about him is that he has experience playing center. With this, he could also play down the middle in the Red Wings’ top six if needed. He would also give Detroit another obvious option for their power play because of his strong offensive skill.

Red Wings Need to Make a Splash This Summer

With how the Red Wings’ season ended last year, it is clear that they need to be looking to bolster their roster if they hope to have more success in 2026-27. This is especially so when noting that many of the teams in the Atlantic Division got stronger this offseason. Because of this, it would not be surprising if the Red Wings made a big splash to bring in a star player like McCann this offseason.

The playoff drought in Detroit has been going on for far too long. They need to finally break through during the 2026-27 season and get back into the postseason. Because of this, they should not be afraid to make a bold move for McCann. This would especially be the case if the skilled forward is open to signing a contract extension with them as part of the trade.