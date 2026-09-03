Red Wings First-Rounder Lands a Showcase Few Prospects Ever Get

Detroit Red Wings prospect J.P. Hurlbert will play one of the most unusual games of his young career before he ever reaches the NHL.

The University of Michigan will face Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on February 20, 2027, as part of the Frozen Tundra Faceoff. Michigan announced the outdoor game on September 2, placing Detroit’s newest first-round selection on a stage normally associated with the Green Bay Packers.

The event gives Red Wings fans an early opportunity to watch Hurlbert perform under pressure—and tickets will become available months before the puck drops.

College Hockey Returns to Lambeau Field

Lambeau last hosted hockey in February 2006, when Wisconsin defeated Ohio State before 40,890 spectators. The new event will end a gap of more than 20 years.

The men’s Michigan-Wisconsin game will follow a women’s matchup between Wisconsin and Ohio State. One ticket provides admission to both games, according to the event listing. Organizers will open a presale on September 9 before the general public sale begins on September 11.

The venue offers novelty, but the matchup also has a legitimate history. Michigan and Wisconsin first played in 1923. The Wolverines hold a 93-72-13 advantage in the all-time series, although the Badgers won their previous outdoor meeting 3-2 at Camp Randall Stadium in 2010.

This will become Michigan’s 11th outdoor game, more than any other college program. The Packers’ announcement called the doubleheader a meeting of three accomplished hockey programs at an iconic venue.

Hurlbert Gives Detroit Fans a Reason to Watch

Detroit acquired the No. 23 selection in the 2026 NHL draft by trading goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth, then used it on Hurlbert. The winger produced 42 goals and 55 assists in 68 games for the Kamloops Blazers last season.

That production established Hurlbert as one of the draft’s most dangerous junior scorers. His freshman year at Michigan will test whether his offense translates against older, faster college players.

Evaluators still disagree about his ceiling. Hurlbert’s hockey sense, skill, and production have won supporters, but some scouts question whether his skating will limit him professionally. His performance at Michigan will provide stronger evidence than another projection.

The Lambeau game will not decide that debate by itself. Outdoor conditions can affect ice quality, passing, and pace, making the event different from a normal Big Ten matchup. It will reveal how Hurlbert responds to a major crowd and an unfamiliar environment.

Michigan has not announced the puck-drop time or broadcast information. Those details remain important for fans who cannot travel to Green Bay.

The setting guarantees attention whenever Hurlbert touches the puck. For a prospect beginning his college career under first-round expectations, Lambeau Field offers a memorable opportunity to show Detroit how he handles the spotlight.

It also connects audiences: Red Wings followers tracking a prospect, Michigan supporters beginning a season, and Packers fans curious about hockey’s return.