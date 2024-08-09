Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Former 2nd-Overall Pick

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko has been the subject of trade rumors and one trade pitch sees the Detroit Red Wings acquiring the former second-overall pick.

Kakko was selected second overall in the 2019 NHL draft but he has failed to live up to the hype. This offseason he signed a one-year $2.4 million contract extension with the Rangers. Despite the extension, he had been the subject of trade rumors, and the website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquire Kakko.

Red Wings acquire:

Kaapo Kakko

2025 fifth-round pick

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal would be intriguing as the Red Wings would get younger by acquiring Kakko who is just 23. He would fit in nicely with Detroit’s young core, which features the likes of Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.

Kakko should also get a bigger role with the Red Wings than he has in New York as the Rangers are a legit Stanley Cup contender.

The Rangers, meanwhile, would re-acquire Copp. New York acquired the forward at the trade deadline on March 21, 2022, from the Winnipeg Jets. He fit in nicely with New York but in free agency, left and signed a five-year, $28.125 million contract with the Red Wings.

Copp would project to be a solid middle-six forward for the Rangers who can add more scoring than Kakko does, while also adding some size and physical play. Last season with Detroit, Copp recorded 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 79 games.

Red Wings Expect to Compete for Playoff Spot

Detroit barely missed out on the playoffs last season, and after adding more key players like Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency, GM Steve Yzerman believes the Red Wings can compete for a playoff spot.

“I think we’re in with that group of teams that has a chance to compete for the playoffs,” Yzerman said on July 4. “If we stay healthy, if our goaltending is good and players outplay your expectations, we might get in. Or you might just miss by a point on the last game of the season. That’s the fine line of it all. I look at the roster today and compare it to last year’s group; it’s a little bit different. It might be a little bit better fit as far as roles for players where they sit on the roster today.”

Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season after making it 25 straight seasons from 1990 until 2016.

Kakko Frustrated With Role With Rangers

Kakko was expected to be a key part of the Rangers offense after being drafted second overall in 2019.

However, the Finnish forward has struggled to be consistent and was a scratch at times in the regular season and playoffs.

After the end of the season, Kakko says he wants to play every game and have a bigger role on the team.

“Playoffs was different,” Kakko said, via NHL.com. “Of course, everyone wants to play. … I was not happy I [was] not in the lineup, but I still wanted to win. I was hoping the win for the team and keep going and then get back to the lineup at some point, but I can say I was not happy and I think all the guys in this room, like everyone wants to play.”

Kakko skated in just 61 games recording 13 goals and 6 assists for 19 points