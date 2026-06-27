NHL Rumors: 3 Red Wings Who Could Be Traded Next

The Detroit Red Wings made a notable trade on Friday, as they traded top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for the 23rd overall pick of the NHL Entry Draft. The Red Wings then used that pick to select forward J.P. Hurlbert.

Seeing Cossa get traded by the Red Wings is not surprising in the slightest. The former first-round pick had been the subject of many trade rumors, with Detroit having two other very promising goalie prospects in Trey Augustine and Michal Postava.

While the Red Wings dealt Cossa, they should not be done making trades yet. They have more trade candidates to watch as this summer carries on. Because of this, let’s look at three Red Wings who could be traded next.

Red Wings Should Be Trading Disgruntled Captain Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Red Wings earlier this offseason, so he is undoubtedly a trade candidate to watch as the summer continues. The 29-year-old will be a very popular target for teams looking to add a top-six center this offseason. However, he also has a full no-trade clause, so he has complete say over where he will be dealt.

The Red Wings are going to be looking for a significant trade package in any deal centering around Larkin. He is a star center who carries a very reasonable $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31, so he is a very valuable asset. In 74 games this past season, he posted 34 goals and 67 points.

Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat Is Another Detroit Star Who Could Get Traded

Keep an eye on Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat as well. With the 28-year-old winger entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, he has been the subject of trade speculation early on this offseason.

If contract talks do not go well between DeBrincat and the Red Wings, they could very well look to move him for a significant return. The star sniper would have the potential to get them a major return, as he just had the best season of his NHL career so far in 2025-26. In 82 games with Detroit this past season, he scored 41 goals and set new career highs with 44 assists and 85 points.

Red Wings’ Justin Faulk Could Be Another Player to Watch

While the Red Wings just acquired Justin Faulk at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline from the St. Louis Blues, he could be another player to keep an eye on from Detroit. Like DeBrincat, the veteran blueliner is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27. If the Red Wings end up starting another rebuild or retool by trading Larkin, Faulk could be another veteran player they move.

Faulk is a player that could get the Red Wings at least a first-round pick and solid prospect in a trade. The 34-year-old blueliner is coming off a strong season split between St. Louis and Detroit, as he posted 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points in 78 games. Teams looking for help in their top four and on their power play could kick tires on Faulk this summer.