Red Wings Trade Pitch Unloads Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson For Flyers Haul

Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson both want out of Detroit, and a new trade pitch finds a way that would send the pair of disgruntled stars to one destination — the Philadelphia Flyers.

The proposal, posted to PuckGM by user “NHL Disclosure”, asks whether one deal can untangle two very different exits before Dec. 1.

Philadelphia would receive Larkin and Edvinsson. Detroit would get an impressive haul tipped by defenseman Cameron York, along with forward Noah Cates, signing rights to prospect Jack Nesbitt and Philadelphia’s 2027 first-round pick. The cap sheet shows Detroit’s cap hit rising $450,000 and Philadelphia’s falling by the same amount, because Edvinsson is unsigned and carries no hit.

Red Wings Trade Requests From Larkin, Edvinsson

Larkin asked out after the 2025-26 season. Steve Yzerman said June 27 that the center’s agent followed up with a short list of teams for which Larkin would waive his no-trade clause, according to NHL.com.

Stripped of the captaincy, Larkin said Sept. 17 that requesting a trade “wasn’t easy,” according to NHL.com. The initial list named Florida, Minnesota and Vegas, with Philadelphia absent, according to an ESPN report. Detroit placed him on non-roster injured reserve before the Oct. 2 opener, and fans booed him when introduced as a scratch in a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers.

As for Edvinsson, the unsigned 23-year-old was reported to prefer a trade in a revelation made public just a day after Detroit’s opener, according to Sportsnet. Edvinsson wants seven years at $9 million to $11 million annually, according to The Hockey News. If he does not sign or move in a sign-and-trade by Dec. 1, he cannot play in 2026-27, according to Pro Hockey Rumors.

Flyers Cap Space and Roster Fit for Larkin, Edvinsson

Larkin, 30, a 6-foot-1 center born in Waterford, Michigan, was the 15th overall pick in 2014 and has played his entire career in Detroit, totaling 276 goals and 643 points in 808 games, according to NHL.com.

Edvinsson, a 6-foot-6 defenseman from Kungsbacka, Sweden, went sixth overall in 2021 and has 60 points in 175 NHL games, including 25 in 72 games last season.

York, 25, a left-shot defenseman, was Philadelphia’s 14th overall pick in 2019. He signed a five-year, $25.75 million extension in July 2025 with a $5.15 million cap hit.

Cates, 27, a 6-foot-2 forward from Stillwater, Minnesota, went 137th overall in 2017, posted 18 goals and 47 points last season and counts $4 million against the cap through 2028-29, according to PuckPedia.

Nesbitt, 19, a 6-foot-4 center from Sarnia, Ontario, went 12th overall in 2025, had 25 goals and 58 points in 55 games last season and remains unsigned, according to Elite Prospects.

The $450,000 swing equals York’s $5.15 million plus Cates’ $4 million, minus Larkin’s $8.7 million. Detroit holds more than $16 million in space, according to theScore.

Philadelphia gets a top-six center after missing on Kirill Marchenko and Leo Carlsson, plus a left-shot defenseman, according to NHL Trade Rumors analysis. Detroit would add York’s second-pair minutes, Cates’ two-way play and a future center in Nesbitt, but lose a 34-goal scorer from a team that has missed the playoffs for 10 straight seasons.

Philadelphia collects the larger talent haul if Larkin waives and Edvinsson signs. But the obstacles may not line up. Larkin controls his destination, and no reported list includes Philadelphia. Any team acquiring Edvinsson inherits a stalled negotiation and the Dec. 1 clock.