Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Dealing $69.6M Star to Vegas in Intriguing Move

The Detroit Red Wings could look to trade captain Dylan Larkin after he requested a trade following the team’s failure to make the playoffs again.

Although Detroit has said they will only trade Larkin if the deal makes sense, a move could happen at any point this summer. With that, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Red Wings trading Larkin to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Red Wings acquire:

Golden Knights acquire:

Dylan Larkin

Detroit has said they won’t trade Larkin unless they get a good return, and this feels like a solid one for Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings would get Hertl, who can be a top-six forward, Connelly, who’s ready to be a full-time NHL player, and a first-round pick.

Hertl is in the fifth year of his eight-year, $65.1 million deal, and he would have to approve a trade. However, his name has come up in rumors. And, Vegas has had no problems in the past making players waive as they make them feel unwanted. Hertl recorded 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points in 82 games. However, he is someone Vegas wants to get out of his contract.

The first-round pick and Connelly would be a key part of the return for the Red Wings. Connelly was selected 19th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft and could be a middle-six forward for Detroit. He’s yet to make his NHL debut as he is blocked in Vegas and could use a fresh start.

In return, the Red Wings would part ways with Larkin. Their captain is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $69.6 million deal. He recorded 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points and was Vegas’ second-line center, which is a need.

Red Wings GM Not Guaranteeing Larkin Will be Dealt

Although Larkin has requested a trade, the Red Wings aren’t guaranteeing they will deal him.

Yzerman confirmed Larkin has requested a trade, but made it clear that he won’t trade him just to trade him.

“Shortly after the season, I received a phone call from Dylan Larkin’s agent, informing me that Dylan would like to be traded,” Yzerman said. “A week or so after that, Dylan’s agent followed up with a short list of teams that Dylan would consider waiving his no-trade (clause) to go to. …

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that. I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”

However, with how public the trade request has gotten, it is likely best for both sides for a split to happen. Yet, the Red Wings will need a fair return for him in order to trade their captain.

Larkin Expands Trade List

Although Larkin has requested a trade, he hasn’t given Yzerman many teams to work with.

Originally, Larkin was willing to waive his full no-trade clause to go to either the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, or the Minnesota Wild. Yet, as no trade has happened, he has now expanded the list to include the Dallas Stars, according to MLive’s Ansar Khan.

Whether or not that will lead to a trade is uncertain. But Larkin is slowly adding more teams to increase the chances of a trade before Opening Night.