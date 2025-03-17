Red Wings Linked to Trading for $30 Million Center in Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings could shake up their roster in the offseason as they are battling for a playoff spot.

Regardless if the Red Wings make the playoffs or not, Detroit will look to improve its roster. NHL analyst Michael DeRosa of NHLTradeRumors believes the Red Wings could look to trade for Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the New York Islanders this offseason.

“Improving down the middle should be a priority for the Red Wings this offseason, as they undoubtedly need more depth,” DeRosa wrote. “If they acquired Pageau, he could work nicely in their middle six, as he provides offense and is solid defensively. In addition, his two-way play would make him an option for both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.”

Pageau is in the fifth year of a six-year $30 million deal with the Islanders. If Detroit trades for him in the offseason, he would be a one-year rental player for the Red Wings and be the team’s third-line center.

Pageau has recorded 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 63 games with the Islanders this season.

Red Wings GM Will Continue to Improve Team

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot and even if the Red Wings don’t make it, general manager Steve Yzerman plans to be aggressive this offseason.

Yzerman says the goal is to bring a Stanley Cup back to Detroit and he believes he’s building a contender.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city, and I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term, and not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

But, with the trade deadline passed, Yzerman’s focus is on watching the games and seeing what is needed in the offseason.

“It’s going to be an incredibly exciting playoff run where we’re looking at it,” Yzerman said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting battle, and I’m hoping that we can remain in it for those Wild-Card spots too. The NHL is having a great year, and a lot of excitement in these moves here, particularly in the East, are going to make it very interesting.”

The Red Wings are 32-29-6 and two points out of a playoff spot.

Pageau Had Trade Interest

Although Pageau still has another full year of his deal, his name did come up in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline.

According to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple, the Islanders did get trade interest on Pageau but opted to not move him.

“Once the Nelson deal was completed late Thursday, the anticipation of Friday loomed,” Staple wrote. “Would Lamoriello find a suitor for Kyle Palmieri? What about Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who had plenty of interest in a center-thin market?… Pageau and Lee remained, with Lamoriello rebuffing all inquiries. ‘We never heard (Pageau’s) name once,’ said an executive from a team that spent Friday searching for a center.”

Pageau and the Islanders are four points out of a playoff spot with a record of 30-28-8.