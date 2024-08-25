Trade Pitch Sees Red Wings Dealing Star RFA Forward to Vegas in Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have still yet to sign RFA forward Lucas Raymond and RFA defenseman Mortiz Seider. With training camps set to open in September, time is running out to get a deal done.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings trade Raymond to the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster.

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and send shockwaves through the NHL. Detroit would part ways with the RFA forward and one of the top young players in the NHL in Raymond to Vegas.

Raymond has yet to sign a new deal with the Red Wings. Last season, the former fourth-overall pick recorded 31 goals and 41 assists for 72 points in 82 games. The 22-year-old has skated in 238 NHL games recording 71 goals and 103 assists for 174 points, but he really had a breakout year in the 2023-24 NHL season.

By trading Raymond, the proposed deal would see Detroit get two solid players. Karlsson is the focal point of the trade. The 31-year-old could replace Raymond in the lineup as last season with Vegas, he skated in 70 games recording 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points.

Hague, meanwhile, is a 25-year-old defenceman who has skated in 296 NHL games and would help bolster Detroit’s blueline which has been an issue.

Red Wings Coach Not Worried Raymond Isn’t Signed

Raymond was the Red Wings best player in the 2023-24 NHL season and the Swede has a bright future in the NHL.

However, even though Raymond is still not signed, Detroit’s coach Derek Lalonde said he isn’t worried that Raymond or Seider are signed.

“I’m not worried,” Lalonde said to The Detroit Free Press. “It’s all part of it. I’ve had a little experience with this in the past with RFAs. It’s all part of the process…

“I’ve talked with them two to three times during the summer and we don’t even talk about the contract,” Lalonde said. “That’s between Steve and them. With us, it’s just the same message as with the other guys. We want to progress, we want to keep moving, keep building this. Obviously, those two guys are a big part of it.”

Raymond was drafted fourth overall in the 2020 NHL draft.

Golden Knights Lose Several Key Player

Vegas had a tough offseason as the Golden Knights saw star players Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, Alec Martinez, William Carrier, Michael Amadio, and Anthony Mantha all leave in free agency.

Vegas couldn’t afford to bring the bulk of their core back, and Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said free agency was a tough day for the team.

“Days like this are tough for fans,” McCrimmon said on July 1. “The fans think they know our players and I know our players better than our fans do. I’ve got relationships with each of these guys. You have to respect their rights as unrestricted free agents that’s the collective bargaining agreement. We didn’t trade these players, we tried to retain them.”

Vegas did sign forward Victor Olofsson and goalie Ilya Samsonov in free agency.