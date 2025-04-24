Elite Red Wings Prospects Comment on Major Career Move

The Detroit Red Wings ended their 2024-25 regular season on April 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, fans of the franchise will be keeping a close eye on the team’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Griffins are home to two of Detroit’s most elite prospects.

The Red Wings assigned forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to the Griffins before the Calder Cup Playoffs. This is the first venture into North American hockey for both players. For the first time, they discussed their thoughts on jumping from European play.

“It’s a really big accomplishment for me and hopefully for Norway too,” Brandsegg-Nygård, a Norwegian national, told Griffins play-by-play voice Bob Kaser. “I hope to, if I can make it to the NHL and have a good career there, make the other kids back in Norway motivated by that. The same way that [Mats] Zuccarello has been for me — I want to be a role model like him.”

“I’m just coming here to try to help the team as much as I can and play my hockey,” said Sandin-Pellikka, who earned his first AHL point already. “I’m looking forward to transitioning to the smaller ice here and playing with Grand Rapids.”

Star Red Wings Prospects Show Promise In Sweden

Brandsegg-Nygard, 19, is the Red Wings’ first-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft. He is the highest Norwegian prospect drafted in the NHL. In fact, he is the first Norwegian-born player to be drafted in the first round in league history. He spent his draft year in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second tier of Swedish hockey. He was sent on loan to Skellefteå for the 2024-25 campaign. This season, he scored five goals and 11 points while adding four goals and six points in 11 playoff games, according to EliteProspects.

Sandin-Pellikka, 20, is the Red Wings’ first-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old was the second of two first-rounders from that year’s draft. Detroit also selected center Nate Danielson with the earlier of their two selections.

Sandin-Pellikka was a star for Skellefteå in 2024-25. This past season, he earned Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year honors. The right-shot defenseman scored 12 goals and 29 points in 46 games during the regular season. He ranked third among defensemen in the league in goals, behind Charles-Édouard D’Astous and Ottawa Senators prospect Lassi Thomson, according to EliteProspects. Sandin-Pellikka also had a solid performance in the postseason. He scored one goal and eight points in 11 playoff games.

Brandsegg-Nygard and Sandin-Pellikka helped their club finish fifth in the SHL in 2024-25. As mentioned, however, Skellefteå were recently eliminated from the postseason. They lost to Färjestad BK in the Quarterfinal round.

Red Wings Prospects Look to Aid Griffins’ Championship Chase

The two former Red Wings first-rounders join a Griffins team gearing up for the postseason. The Griffins are not currently playing. However, they are playing soon. Grand Rapids finished third in the AHL’s Central Division.

The Griffins are currently led by some of Detroit’s other top prospects. Red Wings draft picks such as Danielson, Emmitt Finnie, Ondrej Becher, and Amadeus Lombardi apply their trade in Grand Rapids. Potential franchise goaltender Sebastian Cossa is also refining his craft in West Michigan.

The Griffins are set to take on the Texas Stars in the Central Division Semifinals. This series is a best-of-five affair starting on Tuesday. The latest possible end date for this clash is Monday, May 12.