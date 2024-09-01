Red Wings Linked to Former 36-Goal Scorer Free Agent Forward

Mike Hoffman remains on the open market and NHL analyst Arthur Staple of The Athletic links him to the Detroit Red Wings.

Hoffman completed his three-year $13.5 million deal and has not been signed since becoming a free agent on July 1. The forward has struggled for the past couple of seasons. But, he still is a former 70-point and 36-goal scorer in the NHL.

“There sure are a lot of recent Sharks on this list, aren’t there? Hard to know how to judge guys after playing on one of the worst teams in recent memory. But, Hoffman can still play a bit. Even if the scoring has dropped off from his early days with the Senators and Panthers,” Staples wrote in his article.

“Best fits: If the Wings are in on Pacioretty and don’t land him, Hoffman might be a decent consolation prize. Not sure Hoffman can hang with the higher-end teams that play a very structured style,” Staple added.

Hoffman could add some depth to the third line and add some scoring to the bottom of the lineup, which was an issue for Detroit last season.

Last season with the San Jose Sharks, Hoffman recorded 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 66 games. He’s skated in 745 games recording 228 goals and 259 assists for 587 points.

Red Wings GM Believes Team Can Compete for Playoff Spot

Detroit has a solid young core of Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, despite them both being unsigned as RFAs.

Although they are unsigned, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is confident they will get signed. Yzerman thinks he has done a good job building around the young core to compete for a playoff spot next season.

“I think we’re in with that group of teams that has a chance to compete for the playoffs,” Yzerman said. “If we stay healthy, if our goaltending is good and players outplay your expectations, we might get in. Or you might just miss by a point on the last game of the season. That’s the fine line of it all. I look at the roster today and compare it to last year’s group; it’s a little bit different. It might be a little bit better fit as far as roles for players where they sit on the roster today.”

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Red Wings GM Happy With Core

Detroit is built around Raymond, Seider, and Dylan Larkin, and Yzerman is happy with the core he has built.

But, the Red Wings have done a nice job adding depth around them like Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko who both have won multiple Stanley Cups.

Although the focus is on the young core and developing them, Yzerman is pleased with how he has built the roster around them.

“Ultimately we’re still trying to put together that core of young guys who are going to be together and start to creep into the playoffs. Hang around in the playoffs then eventually win,” Yzerman said. “That is the long-term plan. We’ll stick with that. We try to surround these young players with good people and better hockey players to help them become better players and slowly inch forward.”

The Red Wings will open its 2024-25 NHL season at home on Oct. 10 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.