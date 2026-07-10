Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands $8.75M Flames Center

The Detroit Red Wings have made a handful of additions so far this offseason. A few of their new players include Viktor Arvidsson, Keegan Kolesar, Daniil Tarasov, and Jacob Bryson.

However, when looking at the Red Wings’ current roster, it is clear that they should not be done making moves. One of their top needs is help at the center position. This remains the case whether they keep disgruntled captain Dylan Larkin for the start of the season or not.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, one player who stands out as an interesting potential option for the Red Wings is Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost. The 27-year-old forward has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason and would be a solid player for Detroit to add to their roster.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Flames trading Frost to the Red Wings in a summer swap.

Red Wings Get:

Morgan Frost

Flames Get:

2028 Second-Round Pick

2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Shai Buium

With this move, the Red Wings would be bringing in a skilled center who would help their forward group immediately. The Flames, on the other hand, would be landing two draft picks and a promising prospect defenseman in Buium.

Flames’ Morgan Frost Is a Trade Candidate to Watch This Offseason

With Frost entering the final season of his two-year, $8.75 million contract, he has been creating discussion as a trade candidate this offseason. Because of this, the 2017 first-round pick was recently included on The Fourth Period’s 2026 Summer Trade Watch List.

“The Flames are open to moving Frost, who is entering the last year of his current contract. He can slot into a mid-six centre position and has some say with an eight-team no-trade list,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Flames rebuilding and Frost entering next season as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), it makes sense that he is being viewed as a trade candidate. If the Flames do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, they should look to move him.

Frost just had a strong year for the Flames, which helps his trade value. In 82 games last season, he scored a career-high 22 goals and posted 43 points in 82 games. With numbers like these, he would be a solid addition to Detroit’s roster as they look for center help.

Where Flames’ Frost Could Fit in the Red Wings’ Lineup

When looking at the Red Wings’ current center situation, Frost could be a strong fit on their second line with Alex DeBrincat and Arvidsson if acquired. His playmaking ability could make him a very good center for two scorers like DeBrincat and Arvidsson to have on their line.

Frost would also give the Red Wings another clear option for their power play if brought in. Frost scored eight of his 22 goals last season on the power play, so it is clear that he can make a difference on the man advantage.

Ultimately, with the Red Wings looking to be better next season, it would make sense if they tried to bring in a center like Frost for next season. Let’s see if they make a push for him from here.