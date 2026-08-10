Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands Flames’ 22-Goal Center

When looking at the Detroit Red Wings‘ current roster, it is fair to argue that they should be looking to add more players once they hire their new general manager. One specific area that the Red Wings should be looking to strengthen is the center position. This is especially so with captain Dylan Larkin requesting a trade earlier this offseason.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL who could make sense for the Red Wings, Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost is an intriguing potential option. The former first-round pick could be a good fit on a retooling Red Wings club that needs help down the middle.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Red Wings acquire Frost from the Flames.

Red Wings Get:

Morgan Frost

Flames Get:

2028 Second-Round Pick

2029 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Red Wings would be bringing in a proven center in Frost who would give them more offense. The Flames, on the other hand, would land two draft picks that they could use to help boost their prospect pool.

Flames’ Morgan Frost Would Give the Red Wings Some Needed Help at Center

Whether the Red Wings trade Larkin before the start of the season or not, Frost would have the potential to be a strong addition to their top nine if acquired. He could provide the Red Wings with a potential upgrade over Andrew Copp for their second-line center and work well on a line with Arvidsson and Alex DeBrincat. Yet, even if Frost played on the Red Wings’ third line, he would provide them with more secondary scoring, which is a need.

Frost would also give the Red Wings another useful forward to work with on their power play if acquired. His nice mix of scoring and playmaking skills would make him an interesting player for the Original Six club to add to their forward group as they hope to snap their 10-year playoff drought next season.

In 82 games this past season with the Flames, Frost scored a career-high 22 goals and recorded 43 points. He has also recorded at least 41 points in three out of his previous four seasons. With numbers like these, he would be a strong addition to a Red Wings’ forward group that needs a boost right now.

Why the Red Wings Could Have a Shot at Acquiring Flames’ Frost

With the Flames being in the middle of a rebuild and Frost entering next season as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), there is a real chance that Calgary will trade him. Due to this, Detroit would be wise to kick tires on him as they hope to have better success in 2026-27.

The Red Wings have the draft capital and cap space to pull off such a move, so it is something they should consider. It will be interesting to see if they pursue him from here. He would be worth bringing in, but especially if a trade comes with a contract extension in place.