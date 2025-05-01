Red Wins GM ‘Optimistic’ Team Will Re-Sign 21-Goalscorer

The Detroit Red Wings failed to make the playoffs this season, but general manager Steve Yzerman is hoping to bring back a key player.

Future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane re-signed with the Red Wings last season on a one-year, $4 million deal. It was his second year with Detroit, and this past season, he recorded 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games.

After the successful season, Yzerman is hoping to bring Kane back, as the veteran has expressed interest in returning.

“We had a brief discussion in our meeting,” Yzerman said. “We would preferably try to get some things in place, if we can, early. If not, we’ll figure out something down the road. There’s strong mutual interest on both parties, at least I should speak for myself. I know Patrick had suggested it in his time up here with the media. Played well for us, played an important role for us, a professional guy… I hope so, I’m optimistic (he comes back).”

Kane would be a good middle-six forward for the Red Wings who’s also a leader on the team. Although he is 36, he is still playing well and Yzerman is hoping to bring him back next season.

How long the deal will be for is to be seen, but all signs point to Kane returning to the Red Wings.

Kane Interested in Re-Signing With Red Wings

Although Kane was disappointed Detroit never made the playoffs, he is interested in re-signing.

Kane says he has enjoyed his time with the Red Wings, while his family as likes the city.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and it’s been a great place for me to continue my career,” Kane said. “There’s definitely some mutual interest in coming back… Familiarity, playing within the system, understanding how he coaches, playing with a lot of guys in the room, my role on the team, role on the power play. That’s all a lot of positive stuff that I experienced over the last little while.”

Kane has signed one-year deals with Detroit the past two offseasons, and he is open to another short-term deal.

“With my age, and the one-year bonuses and kind of working that contract, it worked well for both sides,” Kane said. “I don’t know if that’s something we look at again, or we’ll see how it all works out, but those are discussions that still have to be had.”

Kane is a nine-time All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Red Wings GM Disappointed Team Failed to Make Playoffs

Detroit entered the year with a goal of making the playoffs, but that wasn’t the case.

The Red Wings struggled out of the gates and made a coaching change. Although Detroit made a late push, Yzerman felt like the team made the right strides but is disappointed they never made the playoffs.

“At the start of the year, we felt we could compete for a playoff spot,” Yzerman said. “Once again, when we made the coaching change, I was asked that same question and we felt even though where we were in the standings, that we could compete for a playoff spot and ultimately, we did compete for a playoff spot. We did not obviously make the playoffs, which is a disappointment for us all.”

Detroit finished the year with a record of 39-35-8.