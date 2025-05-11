Panthers’ Brad Marchand Named ‘Surprise’ Free-Agent Fit for Red Wings

The Florida Panthers are looking to tie their second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They pulled within a game of their Eastern Canadian opponents in Game 3 thanks to veteran forward Brad Marchand, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Marchand was stunningly traded to Florida at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Panthers wanted more depth on the wings and in their top-six. The future Hall of Famer has struggled offensively during his time in Sunrise, but remains an effective player on the ice.

Marchand joined Florida as a rental. His contract expires at the end of this season. Unless he receives an extension, the veteran winger will be a free agent on July 1. If he reaches NHL Free Agency, any team has a chance to sign him.

Bleacher Report writer Lyle Richardson has one particular landing spot in mind. Richardson named the Detroit Red Wings a “surprise” landing spot if the veteran hits the open market this summer.

“Marchand’s leadership, vast playoff experience and agitating two-way game could make him the type of player to help the Red Wings break through as a playoff team. Their postseason drought has lasted nine seasons and they must add another experienced scoring forward,” Richardson wrote of the fit in Detroit.

Why Red Wings Would Want Brad Marchand

The Red Wings have a talented core of players in place as things stand. Dylan Larkin serves as captain and is undoubtedly their heart and soul. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are two of the best young players in the NHL. They also have solid veterans such as Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane.

However, the team’s depth has held them back. Their scoring depth was a glaring issue in 2024-25. Only four players on this team scored 20 or more goals. Moreover, only one other player — rookie forward Marco Kasper — scored more than 15. Kasper had 19 goals, 17 of which came after the team’s coaching change.

Detroit could also use some toughness on the ice. This team is not exactly soft, but they have been pushed around a lot. They need to get harder to play against. Part of this is internal, but there are players who will gives opponents fits that can join the Red Wings this summer.

Marchand checks both of these boxes. The Panthers forward can provide crucial offensive depth despite his current woes. Moreover, there are few players more annoying for opponents in the NHL than the former Boston Bruins captain. In terms of team need, Marchand feels like a seamless fit.

Can Detroit Afford Marchand in NHL Free Agency?

A player’s fit with a team is only a third of the battle in NHL Free Agency. Another third is the financial aspect of any free agency contract. Teams love nothing more than to spend money once July 1 comes around. The Panthers have little in the way of cap space, however. This doesn’t mean the Panthers can’t retain Marchand, but it certainly makes it difficult.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, should have no problem. They are projected to have $21.3 million in cap space for the 2025-26 campaign. Moreover, they don’t have any long-term contracts to negotiate this summer. Both Raymond and Seider received big money extensions before the 2024-25 season.

Detroit is a good fit for Marchand, and they have the financial capability to bring him in. The last third of this battle, though, is the most difficult to overcome for the Red Wings. Marchand would need to want to sign in Detroit this summer. They were able to convince Kane, a former rival player when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks. Only time will tell if they can convince Marchand to follow suit.