Patrick Kane Delivers Parting Message for the Detroit Red Wings

Three years ago, Patrick Kane was a massive free agency signing for the Detroit Red Wings, and for a team that was set up with Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat alongside the incoming Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, things were finally looking up.

In his three seasons with the team, Kane was rather productive, but with the organization failing to break their Stanley Cup Playoffs drought, he became a free agent again this summer, and unsurprisingly, he wanted out. This past week, Kane made his next destination official, signing with the team he began his NHL career with, but on his way out, he showed nothing but love to Detroit.

Kane Says Goodbye to the Detroit Red Wings

While he wasn’t in Detroit as long as he was in Chicago, Kane clearly made an impact on not only the Red Wings team, but their fans as well, and in three seasons, he became a fan favorite for Detroit. Many of those fans knew he was on the way out this summer, but with the confirmation, it became emotional for those fans, but for Kane as well, and as he departs, he left a heartfelt message to Red Wings fans and the organization.

In his message, Kane called out many individuals including Marian and Chris Ilitch, the owners of the Red Wings along with Steve Yzerman, while also thanking all of the coaches, equipment staff, managers and everyone involved in the organization.

Then, he would go on to name several players on the team that made his time in Detroit special, naming Alex DeBrincat, who he spent time with in Chicago as well, Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider and several others, all of whom he clearly shared a bond with as a Red Wing. Unfortunately, despite having all of this talent, the team were unable to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three seasons with Kane, and given his production during that time, that came as a major surprise to so many.

Kane Excited About his Return to Chicago

Kane’s post on social media wasn’t all about the Red Wings however, but he also had a message for the Blackhawks, as he would express his clear excitement about returning to the organization that he spent 17 seasons with to start his career in the National Hockey League.

Clearly, returning to the Blackhawks was something that Kane always wanted to do, and after leaving on good terms, he’s returned for what may be the final two years of his NHL career as he hopes to not only develop the likes of Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and others, but get this team back into contention. Only time will tell if he can deliver on either of those goals, and clearly he sees this as a much better opportunity than the one he’s leaving in Detroit, but with these two messages, it’s clear that he has great love for both Original Six franchises.