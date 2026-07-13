Stanley Cup Contender a Free Agency Option for Red Wings Star Patrick Kane

The 2026 NHL off-season thus far has been nothing short of absolute chaos, and while most of the big names are already off the board, there are still some very intriguing free agents available as the summer rolls on towards a highly anticipated 2026/27 regular season.

Perhaps the one that comes with the most reputation is Patrick Kane, who is expected to depart the Detroit Red Wings this summer after spending the past three seasons with the Original Six franchise. As of right now, we’re no closer to finding out his next team, but according to a top insider, there is one intriguing Stanley Cup contender emerging as a potential free agency destination.

Patrick Kane Linked to the Colorado Avalanche

Given his ties to the area, the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs have both been an option for Kane since July 1st, but with his decision dragging on, more options have seemingly opened up for the 37-year-old. Recently, the Minnesota Wild were suggested as a team that could land the star forward, but over the weekend, NHL Insider David Pagnotta joined Leafs Morning Take, and in that time, he suggested a team that few have considered: the Colorado Avalanche.

While it’s currently unclear whether or not the Avalanche are in active pursuit of Kane or whether they just make an attractive destination for a veteran looking to win the Stanley Cup, but if his asking price isn’t too high, it’s a fit that definitely makes sense for all parties involved, with the Avalanche certainly providing him the opportunity to go out and chase the Stanley Cup.

Can Patrick Kane win one Final Stanley Cup?

During his lengthy stint with the Chicago Blackhawks after being selected No. 1 overall, Kane went on to become a franchise icon, and most importantly, across his 16 years with the team, he helped lead them to three Stanley Cup victories.

Money may certainly be a motivator, at this stage of his career, Kane has mentioned that winning a Stanley Cup is near the top of his priority list, and to do that, he may need to play for a non-Original Six team for the first time in his career after joining the New York Rangers and the Red Wings since departing Chicago. As for the fit in Colorado, things do make perfect sense for both parties, and while the Avs may need to move a middle-six winger to make sense for him, given the supporting cast already around Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Cale Makar, Kane would only boost their Stanley Cup odds after a disappointing end to the 2026 post-season.

Right now, the Sabres are likely considered the favorites to land the veteran star, especially given both how they broke their post-season drought in 2025/26 and that they are the hometown team of ‘Showtime’, but with more and more teams getting thrown into the mix, this becomes a harder decision for Kane as he looks to choose perhaps his last team in the National Hockey League.