Red Wings Predicted to Sign Superstar From Rival to Massive Deal in Free Agency

The Detroit Red Wings are predicted to sign Mitch Marner in free agency.

Marner is the top free agent available on July 1 and will likely have several teams interested in him. The website Puckpedia allows users to propose trades and signings, and one user predicts the Red Wings will sign Marner to a seven-year, $92.75 million deal in free agency.

The deal is worth $13.25 million per season, which does seem light, as many reports have indicated Marner will sign for $14 million, if not more.

Marner currently makes $10.903 million per season, so it still would be a raise over his current contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are a division rival of the Red Wings.

The superstar winger is one of the best players in the NHL and currently leads the Maple Leafs in points. He’s recorded 24 goals and 69 assists for 93 points in 74 games.

Insider Leans Towards Marner Leaving Maple Leafs

Marner will be the top free agent available, and throughout the season, he has been adamant that he’s focused on the season.

Marner isn’t discussing any extension talks. Yet, after speaking to The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel in a one-on-one interview, the insider says he left the conversation leaning toward Marner walking in free agency.

“I left the conversation less sure he wants to stay than before. Now, that’s just reading between the lines, only he knows what he’s thinking,” Siegel said on OverDrive on April 4. “Obviously, the playoffs will have a lot to do with everything, but I probably went into that 50-50 as to whether he stays or goes. I left it on the more he might leave. That’s just reading between the lines, I gave him chances to explain why things are the way they are and why things played out. When you hear him, just keep repeating I’m here to play hockey.”

Marner is a three-time All-Star and has spent his entire NHL career with his hometown Maple Leafs.

Red Wings GM Will Look to Add Talent in Offseason

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot, but it seems unlikely they will make it.

If the Red Wings don’t make the playoffs, general manager Steve Yzerman says he will be aggressive to try and bring a Stanley Cup back to Detroit.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said after the trade deadline. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city. And, I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term. And, not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, and this would be the ninth straight year of not making the playoffs.

Detroit is 35-33-7 this season and four points out of a playoff spot.