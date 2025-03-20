Red Wings Predicted to Sign Superstar Forward to Massive $105 Million Deal

The Detroit Red Wings could be a team to watch in the offseason with over $22 million in cap space, and one prediction has them making a bold move.

The website Puckpedia has a tool called PuckGM which allows users to propose trades and free agent signings. One user predicted that Detroit will sign Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner to a seven-year $105 million deal. The deal would be worth $15 million per season which would be a massive payday.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. If he reaches free agency on July 1, he would be the top player available and several teams would be interested in him.

If Detroit does sign Marner, he could play on the first or second line on the wing and add some more offense to the roster. His age also fits in perfectly with the Red Wings’ current core and helps them finally get back to the playoffs.

Marner has recorded 21 goals and 62 assists for 83 points in 67 games this season with the Maple Leafs.

Red Wings GM Will Focus on Improving His Roster

Detroit is battling for a playoff spot, but at the trade deadline, the Red Wings didn’t make any major moves.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says he looked to make a major trade but nothing materialized. With that, Yzerman says he will use the offseason to improve the roster.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said after the trade deadline. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city, and I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term, and not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

Yzerman, however, said the team did look to acquire an impact winger but they opted not to.

“We try to bring in a winger to make up for the loss of Andrew. We weren’t able to do that, honestly. With those players available, the high-profile or higher-end guys, you saw what they went for. We’re not in a position to do that today,” Yzerman said.

Instead of making a trade, Yzerman can sign an impactful winger in Marner in the offseason.

Maple Leafs GM Mum on Marner’s Future

Marner is in the final year of his deal and his future with the Maple Leafs is up in the air.

Marner has said he won’t negotiate an extension during the season, so Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said the focus is just on this season and not Marner’s future.

“We’re going to focus on the ice. Any updates that we have business-wise, we’ll be sure to share them if and when (the time comes),” Treliving told TSN’s Gino Reda. “As we all know, Mitch has had a terrific year and he’s a vital part of our team… he’s a big part we’re gonna try to accomplish the next 14 games and moving on beyond that. And that’s really where all of our focus is.”

Marner is a three-time All-Star.