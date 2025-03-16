Red Wings Predicted to Sign Veteran Defenseman to Massive $70 Million Deal

The Detroit Red Wings are expected to be aggressive in the offseason, and one prediction is that they will sign a former first-overall pick.

The website PuckPedia allows users to propose trades and free agent signings. One user predicted the Red Wings will sign Florida Panthers star defenseman to a seven-year deal worth $10 million per season.

Ekblad is currently in the final year of his eight-year $60 million deal. Getting $10 million per season would be a massive raise and would seem like an overpay. But, it could be what is needed to lure Ekblad away from Florida and to Detroit.

If the Red Wings sign Ekblad, he would bolster the team’s blue line and form a top pair with Moritz Seider. He would also add Stanley Cup winning experience to the blue line, to help Detroit’s young defensemen.

Ekblad has recorded 3 goals and 30 assists for 33 points in 56 games. He was selected first overall in the 2014 NHL draft.

Ekblad Suspended 20 Games

Florida will be without Ekblad for the remainder of the regular season and the first two playoff games.

Ekblad was suspended for 20 games without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

“As the NHL announced, I have been suspended for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock,” Ekblad said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association. “Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.

“I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

Whether or not Ekblad’s suspension will impact his free agency is to be seen. But, the defenseman could help himself out in free agency if he plays well in the playoffs and helps the Panthers to another Stanley Cup.

Red Wings Push for Playoff Spot

Before Detroit focuses on free agency, the Red Wings are looking to make a run at the playoffs.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is excited to watch the playoff run.

“It’s going to be an incredibly exciting playoff run where we’re looking at it,” Yzerman said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting battle. I’m hoping that we can remain in it for those Wild-Card spots too. The NHL is having a great year. A lot of excitement in these moves here, particularly in the East, are going to make it very interesting.”

Regardless of whether Detroit makes the playoffs or not, Yzerman says he will make the team better this offseason in free agency and in the draft.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said. “I want to make the playoffs, I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city. I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us. Short-term and long-term. And not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

Detroit is 31-29-6 and four points out of a playoff spot.