Red Wings Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends $8.6 Million Star to Hurricanes

A blockbuster trade pitch would have the Detroit Red Wings part ways with one of their biggest stars, sending the $8.55 million defenseman to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The proposed deal would represent a major gamble for Detroit, but the potential return could give the Red Wings several valuable pieces for the next stage of their rebuild.

The framework, mapped out on a hypothetical Detroit-Carolina trade construction posted to PuckGM, sees Detroit send two-time All-Star defenseman Moritz Seider to the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for restricted free agent Alexander Nikishin, forward Bradly Nadeau and three first-round picks. Carolina’s projected 2026-27 payroll would climb to roughly $102.7 million with barely $1.3 million in space on a full 23-man roster. No team official has confirmed talks, and the exercise remains speculative rather than reported.

Moritz Seider’s Contract Weighed Against Nikishin, Nadeau

Seider signed a seven-year, $59.85 million extension with Detroit on Sept. 19, 2024, carrying an $8.55 million cap hit through the 2030-31 season, according to NHL.com. The deal includes a modified no-trade clause over its final three years, meaning Carolina would acquire a player locked in through his prime at age 30.

Nikishin, by contrast, is unresolved business. He finished a two-year, $1.85 million entry-level deal signed with Carolina in April 2025 and now enters restricted free agency. His camp has pushed for a deal north of $8 million annually, a stalemate that has left Carolina prioritizing other re-signings.

Nadeau still has a season of cost certainty left. The 2023 first-round pick is playing on a three-year entry-level contract signed in April 2024 worth roughly $2.75 million, with a cap hit of $918,333 through 2026-27, according to Spotrac. He turns restricted free agent himself once that deal expires.

Is Seider Worth Three First-Round Picks

Seider is the clear centerpiece. He has developed into a Norris-caliber, right-shot defenseman who logged heavy minutes for Detroit and pushed his production to roughly 60 points in 2025-26, according to The Hockey Writers. Slotting him next to Jaccob Slavin, Carolina’s $6.4 million left-side anchor, would give the Hurricanes a two-way pairing built for another deep playoff run.

Nikishin gives Detroit a cheaper, younger alternative at the position. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound left shot posted 11 goals and 33 points with a plus-18 rating across 81 games as a rookie in 2025-26, averaging 18 minutes 11 seconds of ice time in a sheltered role behind Carolina’s veteran defense corps. Nadeau, meanwhile, led Carolina’s American Hockey League affiliate in scoring and has already flashed NHL-level finishing, projecting as a middle-six forward once his entry-level deal expires.

As for the draft capital involved, first-round picks retain strong value even outside the top 10, though win-contribution models show a steep drop-off between early and late selections, according to a draft pick value breakdown from HockeyMockDraft.com. Carolina’s 2027 first and two 2028 firsts would likely land in the back half of the round given the Hurricanes’ contending status, meaning Detroit is stockpiling quantity over premium slotting.

Detroit gets multiple building blocks and years of team control instead of one season of Seider at a rising cap number. Carolina gets the proven, championship-tested piece it needs to sustain its window now. Whether the picks and prospects outweigh a top-pairing defenseman under contract through 2031 depends on where those firsts ultimately fall, and on how well Nikishin plays once someone finally signs him to a new deal.