Red Wings Could Lock Up Vet for Rest of Career, Rumor

The Detroit Red Wings could be looking to tie up another major loose end sooner rather than later.

The Dylan Larkin/Steve Yzerman saga has taken up the bulk of the offseason attention this summer. But that doesn’t mean other narratives aren’t floating beneath the surface. One of them is impending UFA Alex DeBrincat.

The 28-year-old will be entering the final year of his current deal. As such, there has been plenty of speculation regarding a potential trade out of the Motor City. DeBrincat has a 16-team no-trade list. So, trading him wouldn’t be impossible.

That said, online chatter suggests The Cat won’t be going anywhere. The rumors suggest DeBrincat wants to end his career on the Red Wings roster.

Before proceeding, please be aware. These rumors are not confirmed by any of the “accredited” insiders. Since it’s the middle of the summer, most are taking some time off. That’s why this discussion should come with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, this rumor does make a good deal of sense. DeBrincat has been a fantastic fit for the Red Wings since coming over from the Ottawa Senators in 2023. The former second-round pick has consistently topped his career-highs, hitting 40+ goals for the third time in his career, and notching a high of 85 points.

The fit, plus his overall impact on the team, has been undeniable. He’s played 82 games in each of his three seasons in Detroit, and has been one of the few productive players on the club from start to finish.

That’s why there’s no denying that there would be a mutual desire to remain together.

DeBrincat Wants to Run Out Career in Detroit

The idea of DeBrincat ending his career with the Red Wings means that he would have to sign a max-term deal to ensure he remains in Detroit for the long haul.

That situation would differ depending on when he signs. If DeBrincat signs before September 16, he’d still be eligible for an eight-year contract under the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) terms.

However, after September 16, the new rules kick in, limiting the max term to seven years. One season may not make a substantial difference, but it should factor into the overall decision-making process.

A seven-year deal would take DeBrincat to his age-35 season with the Red Wings. There’s a pretty good chance that The Cat would still be a productive player by then. But figuring out a contract at that point would be a bridge to cross when it comes.

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When Could DeBrincat Re-Sign with Red Wings?

A more pertinent question involves a timeline for a contract extension. The bottom line here is that no one really knows. The Red Wings don’t have a GM in place right now. And there doesn’t seem to be anyone in a position to decide on this matter.

So, re-signing DeBrincat may have to wait until there’s a new GM in place. Perhaps The Cat’s representation and the higher echelons of the Red Wings’ organization have a gentleman’s agreement in place.

As such, there wouldn’t be any concerns about DeBrincat getting shipped out at some point this season. But the longer he remains unsigned, the more questions will hit the organization regarding his future in Detroit.