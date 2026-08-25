Red Wings Could Surprise With Their Next GM Choice

The Detroit Red Wings are about to make one of the most important decisions in the franchise’s recent history.

Steve Yzerman is no longer running hockey operations, moving instead into a senior advisory role. The next general manager will have a chance to put his own stamp on the organization.

That means Detroit doesn’t necessarily need to find another Yzerman.

As insider Elliotte Friedman noted in a surprise edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, one name worth paying particularly close attention to is Jeff Greenberg, who is currently with the Detroit Tigers.

“Jeff Greenberg is the name that interests me. He works for the Tigers. He worked for a year for the Blackhawks; I had a couple of people tell me, ‘Watch Jeff Greenberg on this one.’ “

Greenberg could provide a completely different perspective.

And that might be exactly what Detroit needs.

Red Wings Could Have a New GM Before Training Camp

The timing here is becoming increasingly important.

The Red Wings have already gone through much of the offseason without a permanent general manager, but Elliotte Friedman reported that Detroit has already begun interviewing internal candidates.

Among the external candidates, Friedman believes it’s Greenberg.

If the organization wants its new GM to actually have a say in the direction of the team, waiting until the season is underway doesn’t make much sense.

That’s why getting someone in place before training camp would be ideal.

Greenberg makes sense because he wouldn’t simply be inheriting a job. He’d be inheriting an opportunity.

Greenberg has had an interesting track record, particularly in helping build a winning team in the Tigers. The club went from a 100-loss team to becoming a serious MLB playoff contender. That’s the sort of resume the Wings are looking for here.

The Red Wings don’t need another famous name.

They need someone who can make difficult decisions.

Greenberg could be that guy.

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Dylan Larkin Could Be Greenberg’s First Major Test

And then there’s Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings captain has reportedly requested a trade, putting the new GM in an awkward position before he has even officially taken the job.

That could become Greenberg’s first major test.

Does he trade Larkin and accelerate a rebuild?

Does he convince him to stay?

Or does he find some middle ground that allows Detroit to remain competitive while reshaping the roster around younger players?

Those aren’t easy questions.

Detroit has reportedly received interest in Larkin, but the organization is looking for NHL-ready talent rather than simply collecting draft picks and prospects.

That’s where Greenberg’s experience could matter.

If he believes the Red Wings need to move on, he has to get the right return. If he believes Detroit can still build around Larkin, he’ll have to convince both the player and the organization that staying makes sense.

Either way, this is no ordinary GM search.

The next person in charge could determine what the Red Wings look like for the next five years.

And that’s why Jeff Greenberg is worth watching.