The Detroit Red Wings are facing a major turning point. Following reports from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman that captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade, general manager Steve Yzerman has a significant situation to manage. Larkin has been the heart and soul of the franchise through a long rebuild. However, the relationship between the captain and the front office has reportedly grown strained. This tension arose after Detroit missed the playoffs for a franchise-record 10th straight year.

Trocheck is the Ideal Larkin Replacement

Larkin holds a full no-trade clause, which gives him complete control over where he ends up. But if Yzerman is forced to move him, the Red Wings can’t simply slide into a full tear-down. Players like Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond are already in place and ready to win now. Therefore, if Detroit wants to stay competitive while dealing with a Larkin trade, New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck stands out as one of the most logical targets.

There is also some history here. The Red Wings were linked to Trocheck earlier this year, but the price set by Rangers general manager Chris Drury was too high at the time. Now the situation has changed. With Larkin in play, Detroit suddenly has the type of assets that could make a deal like this realistic.

Trocheck would soften the blow of losing Larkin. He is coming off another productive season in New York, finishing with 16 goals and 53 points in 67 games. Beyond the offence, he brings the type of detail and physical edge Yzerman typically values. Also, he is strong in the faceoff circle, winning 56.9 percent of his draws. He plays a reliable two-way game that head coach Todd McLellan can trust in all situations.

Contract-wise, Trocheck also makes sense as a stabilizing piece. He has three years left at a $5.625 million cap hit, which is reasonable for a top-six centre who can handle tough minutes. In a market where centres are hard to find, that number stands out as manageable.

The Rangers have been patient with Trocheck, holding him through the deadline with the expectation of maximizing his value in the offseason. Drury is believed to be looking for a young NHL-ready player plus additional assets in any deal. However, it is unlikely that Larkin would accept a trade to the Rangers. This could open the door for a three-way trade that would send Trocheck to the Red Wings. Larkin would go elsewhere, and the third team would part with a superstar-calibre player, who would land in New York.

The deal would likely send Larkin to the Rangers, and then from there, Drury would ship him out of town. The team that comes to mind for Larkin would be the Minnesota Wild. They’ve been looking for a number one center for the last few seasons. And, now, Bill Guerin has the chance to acquire one that he would trust and has won with during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Losing a captain like Larkin would be a tough moment for the franchise and the fanbase. But the NHL moves quickly, and Yzerman has never been afraid of making bold decisions. Pivoting to a player like Trocheck wouldn’t replace Larkin. Still, it would keep Detroit competitive and give the roster some stability down the middle. Meanwhile, the younger core continues to grow.